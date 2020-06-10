Two make chancellor’s list
Bailey K. Bridges of Loudon and Isaac R. Richesin of Philadelphia both received high honors and were named to the University of Tennessee in Martin chancellor’s honor roll. To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and have at least a 3.2 grade-point average.
Harris earns degreeGary Harris of Loudon recently received his Master of Science degree in information systems security from the University of the Cumberlands.
Jones on Mars Hill listHannah Elizabeth Jones of Lenoir City was recently named to the spring dean’s list at Mars Hill University. To be eligible, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 and take at least 12 hours during the semester.
Ditmore completes programDestiny Ditmore of Lenoir City recently completed Maryville College’s dual-degree health care and nursing program. She graduated in May.
Perkins gets degreeMegan Elise Perkins of Lenoir City recently received her Master of Science degree in nutrition and food science from the University of Central Oklahoma.
Pair make Belmont listErin Allen of Lenoir City and Alyssa Pennington of Loudon were recently named to the spring dean’s list at Belmont University. To be eligible, students must have a GPA of at least 3.5 and take at least 12 hours during the semester.
Two on Berry listEthan Calhoun and Grant Calhoun, both of Lenoir City, were recently named to the spring dean’s list at Berry College. To be eligible, students must have a GPA of at least 3.5 and take at least 12 hours during the semester.
