Crowds descended Saturday upon Lenoir City Park for family fun, live music and fireworks commemorating Memorial Day weekend.
The 21st annual Rockin’ the Docks first of two yearly firework shows went off without a hitch, and crowds from in and around Loudon County came for the festivities. Saturday marked the first time since 2019 the Memorial Day weekend celebration had been held, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced city officials to cancel last year. A combined show was held in July during the second Rockin’ the Docks.
“It’s all about still getting back to what we normally do from that odd year that we had last year,” Zack Cusick, Lenoir City Parks and Recreation director, said. “... We’re expecting a big crowd, especially because we didn’t have it last year and this is kind of the kickoff to summer. Kind of what I’ve seen, more people are starting to take vacations as soon as school was out because it either got canceled or postponed from last year. Kind of similar in that to that idea is we’re thinking this is a first big event going into the summer, so we’re expecting a good crowd since they weren’t able to maybe do this last year.”
Visitors gathered 1-10:30 p.m. in the park and looked for the perfect spot to put their lawn chairs.
The Dixie Kingpins kicked off the live music at 5 p.m., followed by RMS and Coveralls at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, before fireworks started at around 10 p.m.
“We normally partner with Pyro Shows that shoot off our fireworks from being able to do those shows for us probably since the beginning, but we always try to work with them to get something a little bit different every year instead of just shooting off the same kind of setup every year,” Cusick said. “We try to work with them and give them something different but also just for this year it’ll be kind of getting back to normal, being able to have your family and friends out and enjoy the atmosphere of the vendors, the live music and being on the water or being on the land that’s close to the lake and just being able to enjoy fireworks for the Memorial weekend.”
The Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard presented the nation’s colors at 8 p.m.
“The city always wants to celebrate the men and women that have served, are serving and will serve our country,” Cusick said. “Rockin’ the Docks Memorial Weekend is our way of showing our thankfulness to all of our troops.”
For decades the fireworks show has served as a tradition for many in the community, Cusick said.
That rang true for Lenoir City resident Kylie Hall, who on Saturday came with friends and family. Hall played in the sand with her friend’s 2-year-old child, Everley Toney.
Hall, who’s now 24 years old, has been attending since she was about 5 years old.
“I feel like it’s a communal effort that everybody pays for it and so why wouldn’t you come to something that the town tries to throw for you I guess you could say? It’s fun,” Hall said. “(Everley) gets to have fun it, too. … I don’t know, I’ve come here since I was a pre-teen teenager and my mom always brought me. It’s fun. You get to play at the park, there’s food and I used to get in the water and stuff like that. There’s ducks — (Everley) loves ducks.”
Sevierville residents Mary Jones and Kevin Abrams sat near the water waiting for the first musical act to start. Saturday was a first for both.
After searching online, they learned Rockin’ the Docks was the closest festival to them.
“We like to go to festivals and see things, listen to music and see arts and crafts, that kind of stuff,” Abrams said. “We like going to those on the weekends and this was close.”
For Knoxville resident Dustin Fowler, Saturday was a first in more than a decade. He hoped the festival brought a sense of normalcy for people.
“Hopefully everybody kind of starts cheering up and comes out of their house more,” Fowler said. “That’s what I like to do, I like to get out of the house.”