Road projects underway in county

Loudon County won’t see much road construction in the near future, but there will be plenty of repaving and new asphalt.
One of the biggest projects happening now is the work on Simpson Road East.
“It’s a road widening,” J.J. Cox, Lenoir City street superintendent, said. “It’s near our First Baptist Church. It’s getting widened out, new drainage, new sidewalks. We’ve got that project, which is underway and moving right along pretty smoothly.”
After the initial Simpson Road project is finished, another will be added to further improve the street toward Shaw Ferry Road.
“At the end of Simpson Road, where it goes into Shaw Ferry, we’re going to widen that out ... and we’re going to make a turn lane there where they can turn and save everybody on Shaw Ferry from having to stop and allow them to go on ... and be safer from everybody,” Eddie Simpson, Loudon County highway superintendent, said. “There hasn’t been a lot of accidents there, but, nevertheless, we want to make sure we don’t have many accidents. That’s our goal. The state’s a little different. They look at it as you have to have some fatalities or something before we can help. But we’re doing that one in house, so we won’t involve the state at all with that one.”
The intersection at Shaw Ferry and Town Creek roads will be “squared up” from the current “offset” position to widen it and make it easier to see for right turns, Simpson said.
Other than those two projects, the county department only has repaving scheduled for spring and summer. In the spring, Martel Road will be paved from near the U.S. Highways 321 and 11 intersection to the Knox County line. Some subdivisions whose roads have been neglected for decades will be paved. A schedule has not been set and will be based on need.
Harrison Road in front of the Loudon County Technology Center was recently repaved, Cox said.
In the pipeline for Lenoir City is a widening project for Old Highway 95 at Town Creek Road. Turn lanes will be added as safety measures for the area. A turn lane is in planning for Harrison Road at the Harrison Glen subdivision.
Safety concernsShirley Harrison, a Hubbard Road resident, was concerned last week about safety precautions taken by the city during road work.
During the repaving of Harrison Road, Harrison didn’t see road signs warning of road work ahead, uneven lanes, slow traffic or detours. She almost drove into traffic during construction because there was one flagger at the Hubbard and Harrison roads intersection, and he wasn’t facing her to tell her to stop.
She didn’t see other signage and went to Harrison Road thinking it was OK to do so. After that, the flagger turned to face her instead of Loudon Ridge Road.
“I waited until he turned the sign to slow, and I got out on the road then, and I saw what was going on,” Harrison said. “But there were no detour signs, no signs saying ‘uneven pavement,’ because that drop off on the left hand side of Harrison Road was significant. If you hadn’t stayed over to the right pretty quite a bit, your tire could have gone into that uneven lane. I was just scared and shaky the whole time. Traffic was backed up, of course, coming up Harrison Road toward the vocational school waiting to go.”
Harrison said the road is better now, but a lack of planning by the city was unsafe.
In previous projects, like the intersection on Harrison Road in front of Lenoir City High School, road signs with flashing lights were posted weeks in advance warning of the pending road work.
Billy Pickel, Loudon County assistant highway superintendent, said although signs during construction are typical, signs before construction are a “nice gesture” but not a “part of the law.”
He said sometimes paving projects get delayed because of weather and then they will be rescheduled with short notice. Sometimes advance notice of projects isn’t possible.
Cox said there were signs posted during work on Harrison Road.
“We had a flagger going through there and we had up construction signs and bumps signs,” he said. “We tried to keep traffic flowing through there, keeping them coming around us. There were some delays there, I will say that, because Harrison Road, about any given time during the day there’s 500-600 cars an hour on that road. With that volume of traffic, you can’t shut that completely down. We did have up a lot of signs. We had two flaggers out there, one on each end with radios, and there were some delays and different things, but that’s as to be expected in the world of construction.”