Revival sparked passion for gospel

Evangelist Chad Oody shocked himself and loved ones when he decided to follow the call to preach.
Now, he couldn’t imagine life without the gospel.
A Loudon County native, Oody grew up around church. His mom and other family members would take him on Sundays. Sometimes he would go to church with his uncle, who was a pastor. Oody accepted Christ in his early teens.
His journey started at school when a teacher, who eventually became Oody’s best friend, convinced him to go to a revival. Oody was hesitant but went anyway.
“I went one night, and there was something different about this place, and there was something different about these people,” he said. “It was evident that these people really did love the Lord and they had something that I had never seen before. It was during that meeting, early in the week, that the Lord really started speaking to my heart and revealing to me that I was lost, and if I had died right then, I would have gone to hell because of my sin. At first, I didn’t like that.”
Oody didn’t want to go back to the revival. After more goading from his teacher, he went on the last night of the meeting. That was the night Oody was saved.
From that moment on, Oody desired to grow more in his faith.
After marrying his childhood sweetheart, he felt a calling from God to preach.
“I always heard to where some guys they felt like the Lord was calling them to preach, but in reality they determined a lot of them were on a spiritual high,” he said. “… Some preachers say, ‘We ran from our calling,’ and I didn’t really run from my calling. It was more of I wanted to be absolutely sure that it was God calling me to preach and not something that I wanted to do. I just remembered the Bible says if God puts it there, nothing’s going to take it away.”
Oody said many people in his life were shocked by the decision.
“They’re still like, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember that boy. He was the meanest boy in Loudon County’,” Oody said. “I still get that a lot. I’m not ashamed of it. I’m also not proud that people have memories like that of me. But also I rejoice in it because I know where the Lord brought me from. I know what he did in my life. I’m glad that other people can see that. I want people to look and see, ‘Well, if God can do that in his life, then he can do that in my life as well.’ That’s kind of how it started.”
Shay Oody, his wife, said she was initially shocked because of Oody’s hesitation to speak with others.
“I would order for him through the drive through or when we went out to eat,” Shay said. “People didn’t think he talked. My first reaction was, ‘What are you going to say?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, but I really feel like God’s leading me to preach.’ Now, watching him preach, I know it’s a God thing because he did not speak to people. Now, you can’t get him to shut up.”
Oody said he followed God’s lead, and God gave him the words he needed.
When he started preaching, it seemed like God was opening doors, he said. He eventually found himself in evangelism.
“Part of evangelism is I go around and preach to different churches,” Oody said. “I want to be a blessing to that church. I want to be a blessing to that pastor. Obviously, I want to share the gospel, and, hopefully, somebody else would get saved there. As a pastor, you’re kind preaching at the same — you have your pulpit. Evangelism, you preach, and there’s no telling where you’re at.
“I’ve preached on the back of hay wagons,” he added. “I’ve preached on trucks. I’ve preached at bonfires. I’ve preached at the courthouse. I’ve preached just all kinds of different settings and things I would’ve never dreamed. It’s not always in the church kind of setting. We have a tent ministry now. … It’s wherever the Lord opens a door.”
One of Oody’s favorite parts about evangelism is that he gets to see many different faces instead of the same crowd. He gets to bless more people.
The downside, however, to always being somewhere different is sometimes he’ll drive four hours to preach before driving back home and having to be at work at Loudon Utilities Board the next morning.
Shay marvels at how much the journey has positively impacted her family.
“God’s blessed us beyond anything that we ever deserved,” she said. “We’ve got three great kids. They’re in church every time the doors are open. … I hope that maybe we can be a light for others, and they see what it can be when you do follow God and trust God. … I guess growing in Christ together and leading our kids along the way would be my favorite part.”
One door God opened for Oody would help him more than he could have guessed.
At the end of 2018, Fellowship Baptist Church in Lenoir City was without a pastor. A few of the men knew about Oody and asked him to temporarily fill the role. Oody normally wouldn’t preach at one church for an extended period of time, but he preached at the church through the final months of 2020.
“I went, and long story short, ended up staying all of last year, 2020,” Oody said. “It was a blessing in disguise because they were needing a pastor, and as an evangelist, COVID hit last year, and all our meetings got canceled. It kind of worked out for both of us. I got to go there and spend most of the last year with them and got to know them and love them. They’re a great bunch of people.”