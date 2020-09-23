Revival celebrates unity, healing

The National Campground Revival was a success for its 147th consecutive year despite coronavirus concerns.
Worshippers gathered Sept. 13-17 to hear the Revs. Gerald Russel, retired Fairview Methodist pastor, Jason Sweeton, Christ First Community Church pastor, Ron Sabo, Pine Grove Presbyterian pastor, Scott Knight, Ball Play Friends pastor, and Wayne Hickman, West Memorial Methodist pastor, deliver sermons.
The meeting was almost canceled for the first time since its inception in 1873, but National Campground Committee members decided it would be easy to socially distance at the outdoor venue. Attendees brought chairs and the wooden pews were marked off to maintain social-distancing guidelines.
When the revival was first created, the nation was divided by the Civil War. That division was echoed in communities and families and among faith-based organizations.
“Both sides, though they were opposed and believed in perhaps some different things, came to God,” Sabo said. “They both had put their faith in God and believed that God would be the one that could heal them, and I think it is that at the campground that brings us together as people of the community of different denominations to come together and to be able to say we believe that God can heal any differences that we might have and be the one that can unite us together and make us better together.”
Hickman agreed, adding the gathering offers those in attendance a place for “lifting up Jesus, the savior, the redeemer.”
In the beginning, four denominations came together — Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterian and Friends or Quaker — which is honored today by one pastor from each denomination giving a sermon each night. Since there are five nights, it is rotated yearly which denomination gets two nights.
An important aspect of the meet to Bobby Anderson, who has been attending the revival since he was a baby in 1933, is that denominations and politics are kept out of sermons. The focus is simply on being together and being with God, he said.
For Knight, the revival is a special experience because of its location. The hand-built shelter is unique, and Knight encourages making the trip to admire the structure.
“Being there in that area, in that location, with nature surrounding you, you can hear the — especially as it gets dark — you can hear the night sounds,” he said. “And then, you know, it’s something to hear a flock of geese flying over. We’ve heard that. We’ve had wildlife on the premises. We’ve had deer. We’ve had snakes.”
Knight believes it’s important to share his love of God with other Christians outside his preferred denomination.
“It’s an opportunity for Christians in the area to come together and share with one another, and some of us have been friends for a very long time,” he said. “… It’s gratifying in a sense to know that you’ve made these friends who have become lifelong. Many of them I’ve known these 40-odd years, and I appreciate their love and their friendship, and it means a lot to me today. We’re in our own churches on Sunday morning, but when we come to camp meeting, we have the opportunity to be with Christians of other faiths, and we realize that as we sing and pray and worship together that it doesn’t matter what denomination we are, that we’re all one together, and that’s what really counts.”