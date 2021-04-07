A registry is a system for collecting and maintaining, in a structured record, data on specific persons from a defined population, which allows for preliminary research analysis and reviews.
The Veteran’s Post Deployment Health Services oversees six exposure registries, also called environmental health registries. Veterans who served since 1990 may be eligible for four separate registries — the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, the Gulf War Registry, the Depleted Uranium Follow-Up Program and the Toxic Embedded Fragment Surveillance Center.
For each person who completes the registry, the actual exposure experience will be different. This will depend on which military base they lived, which year, local air pollution levels, activity and prevailing weather conditions.
Disease outcomes in the registry also vary. As of 2020, there were 55 broad disease categories in which participants have self-reported. One of these broad categories is cancer, of which 29 different types have been reported.
Veterans needing additional information can access https://www. publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp for detailed procedures on how to register for different exposures during the Gulf War.
As a result of these registries, Veterans Affairs presumes service connection and provides disability payments and health care benefits for certain medically unexplained illnesses and infectious diseases.
For veterans who served in Southwest Asia from Aug. 2, 1990, to the present, those include Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, fibromyalgia, functional gastrointestinal disorders and undiagnosed illnesses, including abnormal weight loss, headache and fatigue. Nine infectious diseases potentially qualify as a presumptive conditions if a diagnosis occurred with a year of deployment to include malaria, brucellosis, campylobacter jejuni, coxiella burnetii (Q fever), nontyphoid salmonella, shigella, West Nile virus, visceral leishmaniasis and mycobacterium tuberculosis.