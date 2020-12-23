The Salvation Army of Loudon County was forced to cancel the Red Kettle Campaign this year.
The campaign typically would be wrapping up as Christmas and the end of the year draws near. This year, however, shoppers went without hearing the familiar bells outside stores that herald the holiday season.
In years past, the campaign raised $18,000-$22,000. Calling off the campaign has made The Salvation Army rely on donations, Beverly Knight, service unit representative for Tennessee, said.
“We are still accepting donations though, and there has been some outreach to the community to let people know they can still donate in any way,” she said. “If they want to just send donations to offices, they can, or if they want to donate to their churches or anything in any way that they can to help people in this time, that they are still encouraged to do so, even though the bell ringing isn’t happening this year, and we hope that by next year we will be up and running stronger than ever.”
Knight said bell ringing was called off with respect to volunteers and their health.
“COVID has had an effect on everyone in some way or another, and with bell ringing it has had an impact because we can’t ask volunteers to do something that they’re uncomfortable with because the bell ringers are all volunteers,” she said. “If they feel uncomfortable, then we can’t ask them to put themselves in danger in any way. It was suspended there this year. We will have it back.”
Knight won’t know the impact of not having the bell ringing until the end of the year, but she knows there are emotional impacts that go with the suspension.
The Salvation Army of Loudon County took another hit this year by having to rework its new committee of officers. Knight said there were multiple people who are “stepping back” after this year and a new committee is being formed.
Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, Loudon County mayor, hopes things get back to normal soon.
“Since this whole COVID pandemic has started, it’s been stressful to say the least on most everybody,” Bradshaw said. “You see the effect it has. I think we’re seeing more people shopping from home. I think the fact that a lot of gatherings — now this is a good thing — but gatherings for the most part have been either calmed down or canceled, and, just like our bell ringers from The Salvation Army not being out there, it’s a safety precaution, and it’s just kind of the world we live in now.
“Hopefully, we’ll work our way through it as the vaccines are now here,” he added. “Then, hopefully, we’ll be able to return to normalcy soon, and, by next Christmas, we’ll have a normal Christmas.”