Priority makes community-wide investment

With help from Priority Ambulance, four local fire departments have automated chest compression devices that could help patients in cardiac arrest.
Eight LUCAS 3 devices, at a cost of $15,000 apiece, were formally presented and demonstrated Dec. 9 at The Venue at Lenoir City to representatives from Lenoir City Fire, Loudon Fire, Greenback Volunteer Fire and Tellico Village Volunteer Fire departments and city and county officials.
Travis Estes, Priority Emergency Medical Services director, said the community contribution was worth $120,000. Of the eight, four will stay in Priority’s frontline ambulances, while the others will be with the fire departments.
“It’s a huge game-changer,” Estes said. “These outlying areas, that’s why we have the first responder programs because they live in that community, they can get there quicker. Again, you start getting brain death in four to six minutes without oxygen, so if these first responders can get there in early stages of this, start giving oxygen but also get this device on, again, we’re able to start moving that blood, which is moving the oxygen to the brain and to the organs. It creates a better outcome for the patients.”
For residents of Greenback, travel time to Fort Loudoun Medical Center is about 30-40 minutes, Ronnie Lett, Greenback fire chief, said.
“We’ve been doing it manually and it just absolutely wears us out to keep CPR up,” Lett said. “We’re having to CPR — time we get them to the hospital we’re looking at over 30 minutes.”
Jerry Dougherty, TVVFD fire chief, said the “consistent uniformed application of CPR” is vital for keeping someone alive.
“If you stop for any reason to do ventilation, you’re losing the blood that’s being flowed through the heart,” Dougherty said. “Every time you lose that it takes you that much more time to get the blood flowing back again. It’s consistent flow of the blood.”
The LUCAS 3 devices should optimize pressure and speed of chest compression, while freeing the hands of emergency personnel for other medical care. The devices should also eliminate risk of human error and fatigue during compressions.
“Cardiac arrest survival is probably in that 5% to 8% maybe, if you have a cardiac arrest that you’re going to survive,” Estes said. “That is slightly starting to come up with the AEDs, the automated external defibrillators that shock patients. We’re seeing an increase in that because we put those out to the first responder agencies, the sheriff’s department carries that, all of our schools, our community buildings have them. That’s a huge game-changer, but now the patients that don’t respond to that we now have this device so if they’re still in cardiac arrest, the heart’s not functioning, this now becomes the heart and starts moving that blood.
“... If we can take the AEDs in combination with the LUCAS devices, we hope to be able to move that in hopefully we’re shooting for a 10% to 15% survivability,” he added. “There’s a lot of factors that go into cardiac arrest — how long were they down before they were found, there’s a lot of factors that go into that, but if you find that group that falls into these categories, early notification, early recognition, early defibrillation if needed, early CPR and now early LUCAS device is going to continue that without interruption, we hope to see the pendulum swing to the positives. It’s a great thing.”
Consideration for this type of investment dates back to September 2019, Estes said.
“We were looking at we knew we were having a contract come up, we knew that there was things that we needed to do and improve on,” Estes said. “This was the one thing that kind of encompassed everything. It was a safety aspect, it was a better outcome for our patients, it was something that can be used by all of our agencies, our fire departments, our first response agencies. And the biggest thing is improving patient outcomes and it was just the right thing to do at the right time to be able to get this out. Obviously, we had to have the support of all of our fire chiefs, our local entities, but we also had to have support of our corporate and our board of directors to say they’re willing to put this amount of money into the community. It was an easy sell to them.
“They understood the significance of it,” he added. “Loudon County has the No. 1 population in state of Tennessee in patients over the age of 65. We’re No. 1 in the state with population over 75, and we’re No. 1 in the state of Tennessee in population over 85 years old. It was big thing for us to be able to look at that aspect of it.”
Henry Cullen, Loudon County Commission chairman, believes the donation is significant.
“As chairman of the commission, I want to tell you that you have much as a county we appreciate Priority Ambulance,” Cullen said in a Priority press release. “The investment you have made in the county fire departments is greatly appreciated. It will beat bouncing around in the back of the ambulance trying to do CPR in progress.”