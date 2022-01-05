Faced with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, local churches are adapting with the help of policies and actions implemented during previous waves of the pandemic.
Precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing and the use of virtual services on social media are now well established following almost two years of learning to deal with the crisis.
First Baptist Church in Lenoir City has actually been growing during the most recent wave, John Hunn, senior pastor, said, noting that when he first arrived at the church in March 2020 the virus had a big effect on attendance.
At first he wasn’t completely certain the pandemic caused attendance to drop.
“My first sermon they were there and then they weren’t,” he said.
After dropping to as as low as 300 people during services early in the crisis, attendance began picking up, he said. Recently, attendance has climbed to record highs of near 1,000 worshippers at the Christmas Eve service.
“We have actually grown,” he said. “Attendance has doubled. A lot of people are moving in.”
Virtual attendance has also grown with the help of platforms on social media. The use of the technology has matured, now allowing the church to directly address people who are worshipping remotely, Hunn said.
Blairland Baptist Church in Loudon has undergone some permanent changes due to the pandemic, but the most recent spike has not had as great an effect as might have been predicted because of the adjustments the church made over the last 18 months.
“We were better prepared for it this time,” Jon Henson, senior pastor, said.
In addition to virtual services on Facebook and YouTube, Blairland moved services into the Ministry Activities Center, a much larger space that allows for social distancing. The church has masks available and a hand-washing station set up at the entrance.
The building was designed as a multipurpose facility that could host basketball games and special events but since 2020 has been repurposed as the primary building for church services.
“COVID got us over here,” Henson said.
Although in-person attendance is about 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the increase in virtual attendance has been dramatic, Henson said.
“It’s opened a new door for us,” he said. “We’ve brought new people into the church through technology.”
One of the church activities compromised the most is travel and mission trips, which require more planning than in the past, Henson said.
Grace Baptist Church in Lenoir City has not experienced a major drop in attendance due to the most recent virus surge, Jeff Waldrop, pastor, said.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve seen any major changes in the last few weeks,” he said.
Waldrop said his church experienced a drop when COVID-19 first hit but has worked to build attendance back. Live video on social media has been part of the remedy.
The winter often brings similar problems related to colds and other illnesses, but those motivated to attend services will still be able to attend, Waldrop said.
“If you can go to Walmart you can go to church,” he said.
Rick Harrell, pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in Loudon, said his church had done pretty well through the first few waves of the virus until very recently. He said he doesn’t know if an attendance decline has been due to a shortage of worship leaders, COVID-19, the weather or some other cause.
Harrell said what bothers him most is that his church had to cease children’s religious education classes and has not yet resumed.
“We have encouraged people to take precautions, but it really hurts me that the children are not getting this education,” he said. “The church is the only organization that teaches morals and ethics.”
Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City has seen an increase in attendance recently, including a full house for Christmas, Eddie Click, senior pastor, said.
The church had already made accommodations, including spraying down the facility before and after services and wearing masks.
“We haven’t changed a thing except what we put in place when it started, Click said.