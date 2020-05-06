Law enforcement agencies saw varying trends in reports of domestic assault as residents were asked to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis believes there was an increase in domestic and other assault cases. While overall call volume declined, he said more serious calls became prominent.
“... The number of crashes have been way down because less people on the street, more people staying at home,” Davis said. “Of course, more people staying at home they could get on each other’s nerves, financial trouble and things like that. So our domestics have increased. We believe the seriousness of the calls have increased. ... The majority of our arrests right now are due either to domestic violence or assault or things of that nature.”
According to the Loudon County Jail intake report, from March 23 through end of April, 31 people had been charged with domestic assault, while 14 had been for assault.
Davis said while reports could be up due to the pandemic, he also cites the arrival of warmer weather.
“Usually our numbers will go up this time of year anyway once spring hits, people start to get out, just more active outside,” Davis said. “Sometimes alcohol becomes a factor because it’s warmer and people are outside, but mainly I think it is because people are asked to stay at home and I think that’s what the main reason is. A little bit of combination of both, timing of the year plus being the quarantine order.”
LCSO tries having more of a presence on the road, he said.
“We’re using our best judgment whether an arrest needs to be made,” Davis said. “When it comes to domestics, if we can prove a primary aggressor or there has been an actual assault, by law that means we have to arrest. Our hands are kind of tied so whenever it comes at us that’s just what we have to deal with.”
City police departments are not seeing much of a difference.
Loudon Police Department had eight reports in March and had about six as of April 20, James “Bear” Webb, police chief, said.
“So I went back and took a look at February and we had eight in February before we even knew what COVID-19 was,” Webb said. “In February, we had the same amount of domestic violence reports. I can’t say that we’ve had an increase. ... I will say that it is a bit of a surprise because that’s one of the things that had been on my mind over the last four weeks that with everybody being basically quarantined at home and spending so much time together that folks get frustrated spending so much time together. I thought it would be an increase.”
Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said he had not been notified of an uptick.
“The third quarter, which was last summer — July, August and September — we answered 24 domestic reports generated and the first quarter of 2020 we had 25,” White said. “So the winter months were — there was one more in January, February and March than there was in the summer of ‘19. Now as far as COVID goes, I don’t have April’s data, but we’re not showing an uptick. So in March of ‘19 we actually generated seven reports and March of 2020 we generated eight. ... They’re really close, there was just one call, so I would say our summer months — July through September — were very, very close to the first quarter and since the COVID really cranked up in March we haven’t really seen an uptick, only by one call.”
Helping victims
Iva’s Place is reporting fewer victims entering its Safe Haven Shelter since the novel coronavirus pandemic started, Chris Evans-Longmire, executive director, said.
“We are receiving just as many crisis calls, which range from homelessness to unemployment to mental health needs and DV needs, yet the request for placement is less or victims of domestic violence plan to enter our Safe Haven Shelter and do not show up for their admission,” Evans-Longmire said in an email correspondence.
From Jan. 1-March 30, Iva’s Place served 14 clients in its Safe Haven Shelter and responded to 72 crisis calls.
“We are being told by victims of domestic violence, during crisis calls, they are trying to ‘stick it out, during the pandemic,’ they are fearful of living with people they do not know during this time in our country,” she said. “While we understand their fears, we offer support and encourage each victim to be protective and proactive even during the pandemic. We are helping potential residents of our Safe Haven Shelter understand our protocol during this time and how we are following guidelines for shelters as recommended by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
Evans-Longmire said changes are now in effect for those staying at the shelter, including temperature checks twice daily, asking for clients to report if they feel ill, daily disinfecting of the shelter, being respectful of social boundaries and practicing good hygiene. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they will be quarantined in a separate property.
“At this time, we have not made any operational changes; however, we know that at least 45 percent of our operational budget relies on donations from individuals, fundraising and other nonprofits,” Evans-Longmire said. “Given the current condition of our country during this pandemic, we are unable to move forward with our largest fundraiser. Donations are down from this time one quarter ago, to even this time last year. I am certain that I will be having this discussion with our board of directors as we plan for how to continue meeting the need of victims of domestic violence with a loss of funding.”
