LaQueena Deelisa Brown pleaded guilty Wednesday for her involvement in the May 2017 slaying of James Johnson in Loudon.
Brown of Dayton received 22 years in jail, with credit for time served, for facilitation of first-degree murder during a felony robbery. She agreed to offer testimony against Christopher Blake Orr of Ooltewah and Clarence Montrell Porter of Chattanooga, the others involved in the slaying.
“It’s a victory for the victim, the victim’s family, for them to get part of this behind them,” Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District attorney general, said. “To be able to have this day in court, to come give their victim impact and hopefully that’s a step in the process for them, and then also it’s a step in the process as we mentioned from a prosecution standpoint to pin down her guilty plea and her proffered testimony that we will have against the other two going forward.”
Loudon Police Officer Marty Ward arrived on the scene at 3:34 p.m. May 10, 2017, at 201 Hill St., Loudon, for what was initially believed to be a possible heart attack and then thought a possible suicide. Law enforcement later deemed the death a homicide.
Loudon Police Inv. Brian Jenkins in a previous interview said there was a "squabble" over money Johnson allegedly owed Brown. She then recruited two men to help her get the money.
Brown was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, theft over $1,000 but less than $2,500 and possession of a firearm by a felon.
"It was a tough case," Walter Johnson, Brown's attorney, said. "All these cases are tragedies. It’s hard for everybody."
