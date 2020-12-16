A Philadelphia man was arrested Thursday for child sexual abuse.
A woman reported to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office that her 5-year-old daughter said a man had raped her while she was at his home, LCSO Lt. Det. Charlie Cosner wrote in a report.
Miguel Angel Rivera Gonzalez, 20, was interviewed by LCSO and admitted in September he was lying in bed with the girl who was asleep. Gonzalez pulled the girl’s pants down and sexually abused the girl. The girl awoke and pushed his hand away. Gonzalez then left the room.
Gonzalez was charged with aggravated rape of a child and held on $2 million bond.
Man charged with child abuseA Lenoir City man was arrested Sunday after witnesses saw him hit his child in the face in a parking lot.
Lenoir City Police Officers were dispatched Saturday to a business on U.S. Highway 321 after a woman reported a man assaulting a child. Officer Shannon Runyan talked with John Paul Hafner Jr., 45, according to a report.
Runyan explained to Hafner why the police were called. Hafner told Runyan the police had “better things to do than talk to him” and they “could be chasing meth heads,” Runyan wrote in a report.
Hafner told Runyan his son had talked back to him while attempting to carry an empty keg into a business, so the child was disciplined. Runyan saw a red mark across the child’s neck and ear. Hafner said the mark came from him grabbing the child by the collar of his shirt and shaking him.
Runyan talked to the witness who said she saw Hafner, a woman and the child walking toward the business while the child was struggling to carry the empty keg, which seemed too heavy for him. The child set the keg down, and Hafner turned around to exchange words with the child before running toward him, grabbing him by the shirt and shaking him, according to a report.
The child was turning away from Hafner as he struck the child with his fist on the right side of his head. The child grabbed his ear and neck area while crying before getting back in the car.
Runyan determined there was probable cause for a warrant for child abuse. A Department of Child Services referral was completed. Runyan served Hafner with the warrant Sunday at his home on Buttermilk Road.
Hafner was charged with child abuse or neglect and released on $10,000 bond.
Knoxville woman dies on I-75A Knoxville woman was killed early Dec. 7 in an incident on Interstate 75 in Loudon County.
Melissa Chaffins, 42, was seen at 3:50 a.m. standing in the middle of the southbound lanes of I-75 Southbound at mile marker 74.
Chaffins walked into the right lane, where she was fatally hit by a Kentucky driver in a 2019 Dodge pickup truck. The driver was not injured and is not being charged, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol incident report.
Dec. 7
• Justin Lee Hamil, 35, Sweetwater, was charged with theft of property, burglary and vandalism and released on $9,500 bond.
• Jeremy Harrell Morgan, 40, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
Dec. 8
• Hannah Louellen Daugherty, 27, Morristown, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Morgan Whitney Ferguson, 35, Morristown, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Delilah Hope Freeman, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving under the influence and held on $8,000 bond.
• Taylor Morgan Gutierrez, 28, Knoxville, was charged with criminal simulation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Isaiah Daniel Loveless, 30, homeless, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and held on $40,000 bond.
• Gregory Scott Nelson, 28, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Natasha Lynn Ramsey, 28, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Darrin Jacob Riden, 29, Greenback, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Travis Dale Scates, 27, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Benjamin David Sledge, 29, Sweetwater, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $15,000 bond.
Dec. 9
• Rusty Shane Burris, 31, Benton, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Timothy Brian Dean, 33, Vonore, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
• Dallas Ray Hilton, 22, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released without bond.
• Brian Heath Kelso, 34, homeless, was charged with violation of probation and held on $25,000 bond.
• Daniel Charles Lockridge, 38, Spring Hill, was charged as a fugitive from justice and held without bond.
• Kaitlyn Marie Mills, 22, Friendsville, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $5,000 bond.
• Ashley Nicole Plemons, 31, Greenback, was charged with disorderly conduct and held on $1,000 bond.
• William Daniel Thompson, 40, Guild, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• James Blakley Varner, 29, Loudon, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $1,000 bond.
• Douglas Roger Wilson, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and capias-municipal court and released on $3,000 bond.
Dec. 10
• Wayne Lee Ashby, 60, Chattanooga, was charged with three counts of theft of property and simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
• Tyanna Laren Beck, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond.
• Erin Dawn Collins, 35, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property, prevention or obstruction of service and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Scott Allen Davis, 53, Kingston, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and resisting arrest and held without bond.
• Anthony Hampton, 33, Blaine, was charged with theft of property, prevention or obstruction of service and driving without a valid license and held without bond.
• Stephanie Lynn Hampton, 31, Knoxville, was charged with criminal trespass, prevention or obstruction of service and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Bradley Glen Jones Jr., 39, Knoxville, was charged with two counts of theft of property, driving on a revoked/suspended license and assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Houston Layne Longmire, 22, Philadelphia, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
• Robert Tristan Scruggs, 25, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and held on $15,000 bond.
• Dustin Aaron Shaw, 29, Niota, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Walter Allen Smith, 51, Knoxville, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and resisting arrest and held without bond.
Dec. 11
• John David Bohlen, 57, Tucson, Ariz., was charged with two counts of theft of property and held on $8,000 bond.
• Michael Andrew Crisp, 24, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,500 bond.
• Jose Manuel Guzman-Cisneros, 32, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and held on $13,500 bond.
• Martha June Mills, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Eugene Perkins, 53, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $1,000 bond.
• George Lynn Purdy, 52, Philadelphia, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
Dec. 12
• Chris Todd Ferneyhough Jr., 37, Seymour, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,500 bond.
• Ryan Anthony Haycox, 22, Philadelphia, was charged with reckless endangerment, tampering/fabricating with evidence, evading arrest, reckless driving and driving under the influence and held on $23,500 bond.
• Regina Arlone Helton, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and released on $2,000 bond.
• Savanna Marie Nepolis, 26, Knoxville, was charged with identity theft, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $8,500 bond.
• Brandon Lee Smith, 41, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
Dec. 13
• Edwin Martin Marrero, 34, Columbus, Ga., was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.