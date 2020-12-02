Philadelphia Elementary awarded $10,000

Philadelphia Elementary School will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Education for Career Technical Education.
The school received a similar grant last year of just under $10,000 to be used toward STEM programs. Grants are awarded annually to either CTE or STEM programs, Marvin Feezell, PES principal, said.
The grant comes as Tennessee works to encourage schools to have more STEM and CTE classes offered in middle schools. PES started a construction class for middle-schoolers last year and build up the robotics program.
“Our grant is specifically to build a barn because we have the robotics class now, we have the construction class now and we have a couple of other neat offerings like that for our kids in middle school,” Feezell said. “Because once they get to middle school, they have some opportunity to choose their elective classes, so we wanted to stay true to our community and make our next offering agriculture.”
Feezell said offering agriculture classes makes sense for PES.
“We connected it to our continuing work from last year’s grant,” Feezell said. “We’ll actually do some of the work ourselves using the equipment we got with the STEM grant and we’ll be doing several STEM projects in association with the barn, like doing a rain collection off the roof and using that to create a plumbing system for our animals. … Then we’ll look into things like, are we able to do things like build automatic feed stations? Could we have a solar panel or something? Just all different kinds of projects.”
The school has raised chickens for three years, so this effort will be an expansion, Angela Bright, PES history teacher, said.
Beth Sandidge, PES art teacher, also works with the robotics team. Bright works with CTE classes involving agriculture. Many teachers in the school have classes they teach as electives that offer a creative outlet, Bright said.
Providing additional opportunities for students to explore interests is important, Sandidge said.
“(The grant) means providing as many opportunities to kids as we can, opening up our doors to all kinds of learners, and by the time kids are in middle school you can tell what sort of interests them and what kind of activities would — when presented with activities, what would behoove them or not so they stay interested in learning, so we don’t lose them,” Sandidge said. “CTE, I think there’s a lot of kids out there that need to work with their hands. They need to do practical assembly stuff. They need to know some of the basics of business and still being able to reason and that kind of thing and they can learn that through the CTE program.”
The CTE and STEM programs give students a chance to work in “collaborative groups,” which is a vital skill in middle school, Sandidge said.
Bright said the grant is exciting for the school’s small agricultural program. The school has a small chicken coop and green house but can now explore other projects.
“When we have things that they can get hands-on experience with, you don’t have to explain why we’re doing this,” Bright said. “It goes hand-in-hand with what we’re doing. I teach American history in the 8th grade, and it’s tied to agriculture because that’s how our country began. It just kind of gives me a hook with those kids that are needing a reason for learning. Any time you can provide a hands-on opportunity with students, you’ve got to. It makes it more meaningful to them.”