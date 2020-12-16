Pastor hopes to bridge generations

The Rev. Dustin Cooper, pastor of the Christian Church of Loudon County, hopes to serve as a bridge between generations.
Cooper, 28, grew up in Naples, Fla., in an “unchurched home.” His parents owned a restaurant and bar, which is where he spent a lot of his time.
After an invitation to an event at a church down the street, he would “fall in love with Jesus” as a 17-year-old.
“I came back from that event desiring to read Scripture and desiring to tell people about what I was reading in Scripture,” Cooper said. “It wasn’t until a year later that I felt like this pastor thing seems to be something that seems good to me. That was the first time that it kind of sparked, but I didn’t know where to even start.”
A woman in that church had attended a retreat at Johnson University, a Bible college in Knoxville, and mentioned the school to Cooper on a Sunday morning. Attending JU set him on a path to becoming a pastor.
He said he sometimes felt at a disadvantage.
“My family runs a restaurant, and there’s a bar, so that’s the culture I grew up in,” he said. “I was thrust into, to be blunt, a home-schooled, preacher’s kid bubble. I didn’t fit there. I didn’t talk like them. I didn’t walk like them. I didn’t watch the same cartoons. I’d never even seen ‘Veggie Tales’ before, and they were all referencing things I had never heard of. Then you get to class and the answers are like rhetorical vomit for them, and I have to study. I’ve never read any book of the Bible all the way through, no less have memorized half of it.”
Cooper doubted his decision momentarily before recognizing his own gifts and how he was meant to be on the path of ministry.
He came to Lenoir City after a long run of ministry rejections led him into sales for eight months. After he decided to put his name back in the pool, he was contacted by CCLC and another church. He chose CCLC because it reminded him of his home church.
Cooper became CCLC’s family pastor in 2015. He took over as senior pastor in 2019.
“I never thought in a million years that I would be a senior pastor,” he said. “I grew up talking to students on football teams and counseling kids through drug addictions, and that is what I felt like I was called to do. I felt so equipped to do that … so it seemed like that was where I was meant to be. When the senior pastor asked me to throw my name in the pool, he saw something that I didn’t.”
Cooper prayed for eight months before applying.
He realized a childhood spent in his family’s bar talking to older, retired people — paired with his younger age — was a gift he could use in ministry. He understands and can communicate with older members, while relating to younger believers at the same time, he said.
“The way that I minister is as a bridge,” Cooper said. “I’m gifted in communication. I can simplify really complex things, and that’s just a gift that comes with me. My teaching is simple, understandable, but to the more mature, the depth in it is still there. To describe the ministry that I’m in or that I’ve been called to do, I think the best way to describe it is I feel the most draw to bring people into a more intimate place with God, to let him be in the room, to let him be tangible, to let him be the heavenly father he’s meant to be and not this distant thing that we have religious steps that we take toward.”
One of Cooper’s main goals is to foster intergenerational relationships that create a “lasting faith” in people, he said.
“It is, ‘This person knows my name, and they care about me’,” Cooper said. “That is just as important to the person that’s 80 as it is to the person that’s 5. When a 70-year-old comes up to a 6-year-old and says, ‘How was your soccer game?’ They remember that. When they do that weekly, they become important in their life. When there is a building filled with important people in your life, you are drawn back to that place. The words of those people matter.”
Carl Glass, church member, has served as a mentor to Cooper as he’s navigated his senior pastor role. Glass is an example of one of the older members Cooper hopes to connect to younger members.
Glass said the church is blessed to have Cooper on staff.
“Dustin, he’s doing a job well beyond his years,” Glass said. “… He didn’t have a whole lot of growing to do. He came to us good, and he’s just gotten better as the days have gone by. Again, we are really blessed. It’s so much fun to see such a young guy with all the energy and drive and a desire to please God. He’s just about the perfect guy as far as I’m concerned for a minister for our church.”
Church members joked about Cooper’s young age, telling him he’s too young to be called a “senior pastor.” They instead call him lead pastor.
“We went from a wonderful, seasoned minister that retired from our church and is still an active member,” Glass said. “We went from seasoned and older to young. It’s been a wonderful transition. … We couldn’t have done any better than our senior pastor and for Dustin to step in the way he has, and he’s brought so much new enthusiasm and love for God that he’s just contagious. When you’re around him, you just want to do more. It’s a wonderful thing.”