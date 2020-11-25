One man was extradited Friday from Italy for his involvement in “pill mill” operations in Florida and Tennessee.
Luigi Palma, 54, of Rome, Italy, and Miami, is a codefendant of Sylvia Hofstetter, who was convicted of charges pertaining to operations in both states following a four-month trial earlier this year in Knoxville. Hofstetter was sentenced to 33 years in jail and ordered to pay $3.6 million in fines in October.
Palma was one of seven people indicted in January 2018.
According to a press release from U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey’s office, Palma contested extradition from Italy for two years.
“The charges are varied and reflect his alleged role in owning and operating pain clinics in South Florida and the Knoxville area over the course of several years,” according to the press release.
Charges include a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization conspiracy and a conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine outside the scope of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes. Palma appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra C. Poplin on Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
“Palma waived his immediate right to a detention hearing and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals,” according to the press release. “Trial has been set for March 30, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan.”