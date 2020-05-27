A boating incident Sunday morning claimed the life of a Clinton man in Lenoir City.
Michael Hopkins, 39, of Oliver Springs, and David Morris, 50, of Clinton, were fishing from a boat below Fort Loudoun Dam when the engine failed to start and the boat was pulled into the spillway just after 10 a.m., the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reported.
“Both men, who were wearing life jackets, entered the water at different times before the boat sank,” according to a TWRA news release. “Bystanders rescued Mr. Hopkins, however Mr. Morris did not survive and his body was recovered three-fourths of a mile downstream by the Loudon County Rescue dive team.”
Hopkins was treated at Fort Loudoun Medical Center and released later that day.
“The dam, that water is treacherous up there right now when the spill gates are open. It’s treacherous,” Anthony Chitwood, TWRA officer, said. “We’re a destination, people come from all over the country to fish here and these guys are coming right now, they’re coming here all over. That area right there, those fish school up in that turbulent, quick flowing water, the fish like it. ... Big fish draws fishermen, and so they get in there and over the years it’s been all kinds of things. It’s been malfunctions in boats, it’s been poor judgment, there’s been all kinds of reasons that stuff has happened in the past.”
Chitwood stressed safety while on the water.
“I’ve talked with the district attorney and he’s given me the green light for boats that seem like they’re in an area that puts themselves in danger,” Chitwood said. “We have a reckless endangerment operation law and the general has told me in the past that use my discretion, I guess, that if someone is getting too far up there not to hesitate to cite them for that, do a lot of lip service or what have you, but again, you just never know. We had another boat wreck that happened since then up on the big lake and you’d think on a day like (Sunday) as much as traffic is so heavy up there that’s where we would be, that’s where most of our enforcement should be, but it’s tough to decide where you want to be.
“... It’s impossible to keep it covered all the time. People are going to make bad decisions and they can wreck a boat below the dam or crash a car up on the interstate,” he added.
