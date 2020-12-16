The Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission is at a standstill on pending contract negotiations with Matlock Bend Landfill operator Santek Waste Services after board members debated at the Dec. 8 meeting.
Members voted to table all contract negotiations with Santek in November. No motions were made during the December meeting to continue negotiations.
Larry Jameson, board member, said the only change he’s looking at is “going in a different direction” regarding operation of the landfill.
Kelly Littleton-Brewster, board member and Loudon County commissioner, reported that Loudon County Commission voted this month not to extend the contract due to “unanswered questions.”
One of the most pressing questions Littleton-Brewster raised dealt with out-of-county tipping fees. She recently discovered Roane County was paying a lower amount than the stakeholder fee and wanted to know why. Santek representative Ben Johnston said trash from Roane County comes on Waste Services trucks that get a rate $1.87 lower than the stakeholder rate.
Jameson said it isn’t “lucrative” for Loudon County residents to approve the extension given the possible acquisition of Santek by Republic Services.
“I don’t feel good about having to negotiate all of this over again with Republic,” Art Stewart, board member, said. “I think that’s going to be a travesty in the end. … Why didn’t this come up earlier when we were trying to design the contract to get us out of the financial hole we’re in?”
Brewster and Jameson said the Republic acquisition changed the landscape.
“Basically, we’re addressing what we’ve negotiated and got in black and white, and these other issues that we’re bringing forth now because primarily, primarily because of the sale of it, it stirred up interest and looking at every aspect of it, which we should have been looking deeper and harder early on but that’s our mistake,” Jameson said. “… The whole dynamic has changed with the sale of Santek, in my opinion.”
Board member Bruce Hamilton explained the necessity of the contract through the landfill closure costs.
“What has not changed is we’re responsible for closure at this point in time and that right now on today’s dollar would cost anywhere from $7 million-$8 million,” Hamilton said. “We only have $4 million in the bank, so we are really in the hole. If we had to do the closure, the county citizens would have to come up with a lot of money to close the landfill if we don’t do anything.”
Hamilton said the contract extension, which the board has negotiated for five years, is a “good position” and questioned why Republic’s entrance into the deal caused some board members to “all of a sudden come up with all of these tiny little things.”
Brewster also had an issue with the current contract allowing Santek, instead of the board, to set tipping fees. She read Tennessee Code Annotated 68-211-835, which she interpreted as leaving the right to set tipping fees exclusively to the board. The board, in turn, would be able to set tipping fees to appropriate amounts to cover closure costs.
“How could we give our authority away to Santek for them to set those tipping fees?” Littleton-Brewster said. “To me, it sounds like we are giving away our authority and how we’re going to close this landfill.”
Kevin Stevens, board attorney, said he would look into the code.
Jameson said the questions Littleton-Brewster and others have posited are what brought him to his opinion of tabling negotiations.
During public comment , Loudon City Councilman Tim Brewster expressed concern over Santek not closing cells at the landfill.
Tammi Bivens, board member, brought the point up later.
“The current contract says you will close cells as they are filled,” Bivens said. “How many cells do we have open? None of them have been closed in 13 years. That is only to benefit Santek. There’s no walking around that. That relieves you all of the cost of closing it and puts the burden on the taxpayers of Loudon County. That’s business.
“But our contract states that you are to close cells,” she added. “Why are we not filling up any cells? Why are we not reaching final elevation? We’re not final elevation on any cells. … That is where this commission could step in and say, ‘Fill the cell up to final and close them,’ because that is why our cost is so high because none of it’s been closed in 13 years. … That’s why our liability is so high.”
Stevens said the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation had not been enforcing cell closure guidelines. Now, however, Santek must submit a timetable for phased closure by Dec. 31 and a full-phased closure plan by June 2021, he said.