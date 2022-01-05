The Venue at Lenoir City hosted a sold-out New Year’s Eve celebration Friday night.
Hundreds of sharply dressed revelers were treated to a festive holiday gala complete with fancy food stations, casino games, a cash bar and music by Knoxville’s Soul Connection.
“Guests were extremely kind as they left, thanking us for hosting the event and saying what a great time they had, how beautiful everything was, how much they enjoyed the food, the band, the staff, everything,” Venue Director Allison Sousa said.
Every ticket holder was given $25,000 in casino chips they could use to purchase door prizes set up on a table at the entrance. A champagne toast at midnight preceded a late night buffet breakfast.
Although the party had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19, Sousa said this year’s attendance showed people were ready to get back to celebrating in traditional holiday spirit.
Tickets, priced at $75 each, were sold-out three days before the Dec. 17 deadline. Most of the sales were for full tables, which could be reserved for $700 each.
About 250 guests were in attendance.
Concerns about a new surge in the pandemic were handled with subtle precautions. The building was at 40 percent capacity for the event, leaving plenty of social distancing between tables. The building is also equipped with an air purifying system, Sousa said.
She said about 80 percent of the guests were repeat attendees who have now started to invite more of their friends.
“It’s great to see familiar faces each time we host this event and to know they have faith in our team to do a great job,” Sousa said.
Many of the attendees enjoyed the band and the dance floor throughout the evening.
“In particular, there were at least eight tables sold to various shag dance clubs from throughout the region,” Sousa said.
Sousa and her team, along with William Jenkins from Lenoir City Maintenance, were hard at work Friday afternoon putting finishing touches on decorations and attending to other pre-event details. The team began setting up for the event about a week in advance.
“We started planning in March,” Sousa said.
Tricia Kelly with Classy Caterers of Lenoir City was working in the kitchen most of the day Friday. She said she had been preparing food with fellow food service workers Steve Adams and Donna Sneed a week before the event.
The extent of Kelly’s efforts were apparent in the depth and breadth of the menu.
Guests were treated to a wide variety of epicurean delights, including a charcuterie grazing table, a beef station featuring Beef Burgundy and short ribs, a pork station with pork tenderloin, an Italian station with lasagna and a seafood station stocked with shrimp, salmon and oysters. A dessert bar featured an assortment of tasty treats prepared by Gail’s Custom Cakes.
Sousa said all of the sponsors and service providers helped make the event a success.
“People were even thanking our sponsors by name as they left, which is always good to hear,” she said.
The success of this year’s event will be an incentive toward hosting future New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Venue.
“At this point, we’re likely keeping it as a bi-annual event. This leaves us the opportunity to sell the space every other year,” Sousa said.