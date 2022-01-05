Loudon County educators don’t believe they need a new law that took effect Jan. 1 to help Tennessee teachers deal with classroom discipline.
Sponsored by local state Reps. Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, and Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, the Teacher’s Discipline Act passed last session in the Tennessee General Assembly.
J.C. Bowman, executive director of Professional Educators of Tennessee, said the law gives teachers more voice on the critical issue of student discipline by establishing a process for a student’s removal and return to the classroom.
Bowman said the act affirms existing laws regarding a teacher’s ability to relocate students for safety reasons.
The law outlines a disciplinary referral process by teachers and administrators and establishes a clear framework for how a teacher can request the removal of a student who repeatedly or substantially interferes with the teacher’s ability to communicate effectively or of classmates to learn.
“This is the No. 1 complaint that we hear from teachers,” Bowman said.
County educators aren’t convinced the new law was a necessity.
“I think it will have minimum impact in our county,” Mike Garren, director of Loudon County Schools, said. “Our teachers are pretty well supported.”
Matt Tinker, who is in charge of safety for county schools, said he understands why such a new law might be enacted but doesn’t think LCS will necessarily have to make changes.
“This law is meant for students that are being disruptive to the point that other students are not learning,” he said.
The new legislation leaves student removal at the discretion of the principal or principal’s designee. However, if removal is denied a teacher, an appeals process is established. It also allows for the student to have the opportunity to respond with their side of the situation and involves the parents or guardians in the process.
The county already gives principals the authority to direct the discipline process as they see necessary for their school, Tinker said.
“I think the system we have works fine,” he said.
Tinker said preventing problems from getting out of hand requires input from all stakeholders.
“It’s important that the teachers and principals are working with the parents,” he said. “We have behavioral plans that we can implement. Removing a student is really the last resort.”
One provision in the law will require that statewide discipline data be reported to the Tennessee Department of Education. The data collection component will give policymakers and stakeholders a glimpse into what is going on in schools, systems and statewide. Specific problems can be pinpointed, and if additional policies are needed, data from communities across the state can be used.
Future legislation could then address systemic issues around discipline, and schools, districts and the state can be more equipped to address discipline issues earlier to help students, classmates and teachers, according to PET.
Dealing with student discipline is one of the major reasons why teachers say they are leaving the classroom. In the most recent survey by PET, 22% of educators said they are considering quitting the profession.
Teaching is a challenging and difficult job made more difficult when classroom discipline is out of control, Bowman said.
Bobby Johnson Jr., Loudon County Board of Education chairman, said he believes there many reasons contributing to teachers leaving the profession.
“I hear all kinds of reasons, including too much testing,” he said.
Johnson said the county has well-developed policies for handling discipline problems.
“We’re doing a pretty good job at it,” he said, adding that teachers and administrators have the option of bringing discipline problems to a committee that will support teachers and provide guidance.