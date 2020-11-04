In a year that has been anything but normal, Loudon officials and Loudon Rotary Club members wanted to give the community some Halloween encouragement.
The inaugural Munchkins March Along Mulberry parade was a big hit Saturday.
Participants — some in floats, while others simply dressed in their best Halloween costume — gathered on Carter Street before being given the go-ahead to march down Mulberry Street, wave at people along the road, toss candy to the crowd and head to the Loudon Fire and Police departments for a costume contest.
Judging was handled by police officers and firefighters, Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor and Rotary member, said.
“It’s just a time to let these kids have a little bit of normal,” Scott Newman, Loudon police officer and parade marshal, said. “I mean usually on Halloween our streets are full of kids. ... This is a chance for the city of Loudon to show them, ‘Hey, we’re out here supporting you guys to get out and have fun.’ It looks like to me it’s going to be a pretty big event and this might be something we do every year.”
Mark Harrell, Loudon Parks and Recreation Department director and Rotary member, said seven participants registered but more simply showed up for the parade. He estimated at least 75 participants would be in the costume contest.
The parade was put together quickly after Rotary members learned many area churches wouldn’t host trunk-or-treat, Robert Smalling, club president, said.
“The churches usually do things for Halloween, but this year it was decided that they would not get together,” he said. “We, for the kids and the community as a whole, did not want that to not happen. Basically, we started around the end of September and October and actually probably put this together in four to six weeks.”
He was pleased with the first-year turnout.
“It offers them an opportunity to get out,” Smalling said. “This has not been the most peaceful year there is with COVID and everything else. It gives them a chance to be outside, which theoretically should be a little safer, and to participate in something and to maybe take the mind off all the ills that are going on right now.”
Knoxville resident Bobbie Jo Mitchell, who used to live in Loudon, brought her family after reading about the parade through the Rotary Facebook page.
“I guess just like a bit of freedom to not have to be so scared,” Mitchell said. “I know a lot of houses aren’t doing the traditional trick-or-treating, so it’s nice that this is another option, a little bit of a safer option probably.”
If the parade is held next year, Mitchell said she will likely return.
Central Baptist Church in Loudon created a float for the parade in hopes of reaching the community. In a typical year, the church would hold a trunk-or-treat.
“Because we’re moving we can’t really talk and fellowship like we could in a family life building, so we try and just do it with our decorations,” Shane Wood, youth minister, said. “Hopefully they’ll read it and something will stick out to them that’ll show, ‘Hey, these people really do love us and they seem welcoming and friendly.’ Hopefully that will lead them to want to come visit with us sometime.”
Wood said Saturday’s parade was a good way for families to get out for Halloween.
“I think it’s just a different way, because with COVID kids are not getting to trick-or-treat,” he said. “I’m sure my kids here were really bummed out about that, but I think this is a good thing the community’s doing, allowing not just us but others. It doesn’t matter if you’re from a church or not, but just another way to love on the community and give the kids a way to still have that trick or treat, that fun that they look forward where a kid can just be a kid and be just what they want to be.”
Harris said the parade could make a return.
“Now whether it’ll always be on Halloween — next year it’ll be on Sunday — I mean we’ll have to discuss all that,” Harris said. “Based on how the turnout is and how successful it is we’ll look at making it an annual event.”