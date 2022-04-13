John Goddard can hardly remember a time when he wasn’t working a farm or helping a farmer.
The University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension agent based in Loudon County grew up on a diversified farm in Louisville helping his father and brother raise corn, wheat and vegetables as well as dairy and beef cows.
Work was hard. Vacations were rare. The cows were milked by hand twice a day, even if that meant after he got home late.
“I played sports,” Goddard said. “Sometimes I had to milk those cows at midnight after I got home from a game.”
Goddard was president of the 4-H club at Friendsville High School, raising animals, showing cattle and judging soil. When he saw the county agent at events, he thought to himself “what a great job.”
Years later, when he had become a county agent, Goddard learned all those 4-H events require planning and hard work behind the scenes.
When he graduated college, the first place Goddard looked for a job was with UT Extension. One of his big responsibilities was working with 4,000 4-H students in Bradley County.
“They had such a big program it took us six weeks to meet all the kids,” he said.
He soon realized he had taken an around-the-clock job for little pay and even less free time. When offered a better-paying job in private industry, he jumped.
But Goddard soon found out there was more to being happy than a big paycheck.
“I missed the good people of agriculture,” he said.
His reputation with UT Extension as a hard worker allowed him a second chance at the job he missed, which became the career he loves to this day.
He returned as agent in Hawkins County and working with the 4-H program was part of the duties. He later met his future wife as a result of a connection with 4-H.
By 1989, he was ready for a change and accepted the job as Loudon County agent.
Farming in Loudon
Because he needed to live in the county he worked in, Goddard bought his own local farm and began to raise crops, livestock and children. His children learned how to raise animals and crops and to compete in 4-H shows, although not always successfully.
“They learned to lose graciously,” he said, emphasizing the importance of that lesson.
Farming is a challenging life that requires hard work and stubborn dedication. A host of variables, not the least being weather, can bring success or failure. In the old days, a farmer’s survival was tied to the land, he said.
The county is blessed with extremely good soil, particularly in the creek bottoms and plains along the rivers that have now become prime spots for residential development. There is usually enough room for new farms.
Goddard still works with the 4-H program but has assistants to carry the load. On some days he can be helping a farmer with a cow or giving advice on planting a crop. He does a lot of work for UT, planting different types of seed and keeping track of the ones providing the greatest yield.
These days he deals mostly with farmers in younger age brackets with 10- to 50-acre plots compared to the traditional lifetime career farmers that worked the 1,000-acre or larger farms 50 to 100 years ago. There are only a few such big farms in the county today.
Most farmers Goddard deals with are 30 to 50 years old. Many have retired early to pursue farming as a second career or hobby. Without the lifetime of knowledge traditional farmers passed generation to generation, this new breed of farmer needs more advice, he said.
“I see a lot more new or beginning farmers,” he said.
All kinds of help
Travis and Chrystal Mcconkey are beef cattle farmers who said they often make use of Goddard’s expertise and willingness to help.
“We just think the world of John Goddard,” Chrystal Mcconkey said. “He’s an asset for Loudon County.”
She recalled a day about a year ago when a heifer fell through ice on a pond. Goddard had called Travis for help on a project, but as soon as he heard about the problem he headed over to help rescue the animal from the freezing water. The effort took about an hour and the use of a tractor and a rope to free the heifer, which later succumbed to hypothermia.
The Mcconkeys also make use of UT Extension’s testing services to analyze soil and hay samples.
Steve Harrison, who runs a large dairy farm in Philadelphia, shares volumes of data with other dairy farmers through programs run by UT Extension. Thanks to the program, dairy farmers across the state can share best practices to increase yield and reduce costs, he said.
Farming methods and tools are different than for previous generations, Goddard said. Equipment is technology driven, with tractors having multiple computer screens and GPS-locating capability that allows efficient fertilizing and harvesting of fields. Rising fuel, fertilizer and seed costs mean farmers must be more efficient, he said.
“The price of diesel is killing them,” he said. “The number of trips a tractor has to go around a field can save a lot of money.”
Efficiency is data driven. UT does a lot of analysis of soils and farming conditions, creating data farmers can use to increase yield per acre. Soil tests can compute the correct amount of fertilizer needed on specific sides of the field. Merging this data with GPS can tell a machine exactly where to plant.
“We’re saving a lot of seed because we are not double planting,” he said.
The other part of an agent’s job is not related much to farming but more to home gardens, lawns and flower beds. Goddard said he sometimes spends half the day answering calls from homeowners about insects eating trees or animals eating flowers.
“Homeowners have brown spots on their lawns or think a tree on their property is dying,” he said. “Sometimes they send me recordings of birds and ask me to identify them.”
The variety adds up to a job that is different every day — one Goddard said he enjoys even after 40 years.