Two men were arrested Thursday on Interstate 75 Southbound on multiple drug-related charges.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christian Rogers saw a Tahoe traveling south on I-75 with two white lights “projecting from the rear of the vehicle” and a dysfunctional headlight. Rogers attempted to stop the Tahoe, but it slowed from 70 mph to 45 mph in an attempt to not pass Rogers.
After stopping the vehicle, Rogers confronted the driver, John Glen Gunter, 54, Newport, and passenger, Ethan Thomas Smith, 30, Bybee.
Gunter had restricted pupils and was acting nervous, so Rogers had him exit the car. Gunter told Rogers he and a friend were heading to Chattanooga for an estate sale and gave consent for a search of the vehicle. Rogers asked Smith to exit the vehicle as he was also showing signs of narcotic impairment, according to a report.
During a search of the car, Rogers recovered two small baggies of methamphetamine totaling 1.21 grams, a black zippered bag with multiple baggies with residue, two Subutex pills, 2 grams of marijuana, multiple straws with residue and multiple meth pipes in the passenger side floorboard, according to a report.
Neither man claimed the items, and both said they were unaware of how the items got in the car. Gunter had $2,400. Smith had $1,000, along with a note stating, “Troy 8ball Clear $300,” Rogers wrote in a report.
Gunter performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Rogers noticed a white substance inside Gunter’s nostril.
Gunter was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving under the influence and held on $39,500 bond.
Smith was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $37,500 bond.
Drunk woman falls asleep in carA Knoxville woman was arrested Sunday after being found asleep at the wheel of her car.
LCSO Deputy Rogers found a car stopped on the I-75 Southbound exit ramp at the intersection of Sugarlimb Road, and “after an extended amount of time” he repositioned his car “to view the driver.” Rogers saw a woman “slumped over” at the wheel of the vehicle, he wrote in a report.
While he was running the car’s registration plates, the woman, Crystal Emalee McFarland, 47, awoke and began to drive off. Rogers stopped McFarland, who smelled strongly of alcohol and showed other signs of intoxication.
McFarland told Rogers she drank a 750 ml bottle of Seagram’s vodka before leaving Knoxville to go to Nashville and got lost. She said she had also “vaped” THC while driving and fell asleep at the intersection while looking for directions, Rogers wrote in a report. The woman performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
McFarland was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
Nov. 16
• Darrell Lebron Crouch II, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Michael Devin Greenwell, 24, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Holly Denise Grizzle, 42, Knoxville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $12,000 bond.
• Tammie Lynne Harget, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and held on $2,000 bond.
• Adam Scott Houser, 25, Kingston, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and released on $7,000 bond.
• Juliette Mozell Jette, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Randy L. Kendall, 45, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Brittany Rachelle Letner, 28, Ten Mile, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Anthony A. Tompkins, 19, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 17
• Ricky Wayne Malone, 62, Lenoir City, was charged with three counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule III substance, simple possession/casual exchange and maintaining a dwelling where drugs were sold and released on $131,000 bond.
• Jessica Faith Martin, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Roberta Tonya Rhinehart, 54, Maryville, was charged with violation of probations and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brian De Jesus Oswaldo Silva Agripino, 21, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jackie Lynn Turpin, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of order of protection/restraining order and released on $2,000 bond.
• Holly Michelle Wilkins, 37, Kingston, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
Nov. 18
• Brandon Seth Asbury, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Michael Ray Daugherty Jr., 30, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,5000 bond.
• Jeremy Lee Dills, 37, Philadelphia, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $10,000 bond.
• Ronald Lynn Helton Jr., 47, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $42,000 bond.
• Clinton Ross McMahan, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and held without bond.
• Elicia Brandi Ramsey, 30, Philadelphia, was charged with capias-general sessions and capias-municipal court and held on $30,000 bond.
• Travis John Svedberg, 38, Maryville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
Nov. 19
• Dustin Lee Merrill, 28, Maryville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released without bond.
• Jonathan Seth Richardson, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $2,500 bond.
• David Joseph Sanders, 23, Bloomington, Minn., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
• Ricky Lynn Smallen Jr., 18, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and held without bond.
Nov. 20
• Tonya Michelle Amburn, 44, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Nicholas Allen Bahr, 27, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and release on $2,000 bond.
• Brian Daniel Hall, 40, Sweetwater, was charged with capias-criminal court and capias-general sessions and held on $10,000 bond.
• Natasha Renne Hatfield, 31, Lake City, was charged with capias-general sessions and release on $9,000 bond.
• Stephanie Nicole Pesterfield, 28, Maryville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and release on $1,000 bond.
• Wesley Morgan Reed, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $5,000 bond.
• Wesley Thomas Snow, 33, Maynardville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $6,000 bond.
Nov. 21
• Kasandra Ann Burnette, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and held on $3,000 bond.
• Gerardo Martinez Geronimo, 20, Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jesus Pablo Jenaro, 32, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license and released on $2,500 bond.
• Stephen B. Jenkins, 38, Clinton, was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule IV substance, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $96,000 bond.
• Ted Nathaniel Millsaps, 31, Calhoun, was charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and released on $45,000 bond.
• Jesus Pablo Salvador, 37, Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Cheyanna Anae Suddath, 28, Cleveland, was charged with violation of probation and two counts of capias-general sessions and released on $10,000 bond.
• Lindy Kareen Henegar, 33, Knoxville, was charged with two counts of capias-criminal court and released on $7,000 bond.
Nov. 22
• Coy Lee Best, 33, Friendsville, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and held without bond.
• Salvador Castro Mora Sr., 47, New Market, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and driving without a valid license and held on $40,000 bond.
• Ethan Caid Collis, 21, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Carmen Mora-Regalado, 48, New Market, was charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and held on $35,000 bond.
• Candice Brooke Phillips, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Angel D. Jesus Rojas, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Jeffrey Riley Veal, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.