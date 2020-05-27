A Lenoir City man was arrested May 18 on multiple domestic assault charges and driving under the influence after taking a car.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cole Rogers was dispatched to a home on Hall Street in reference to the unauthorized use of a vehicle. While driving to the scene, a vehicle matching the description, a red Nissan Frontier, passed Rogers.
Rogers stopped the car to discover Serafin Saenz Herrera, 40, behind the wheel with bloodshot eyes and smelling “strongly of an alcoholic beverage,” according to a report.
LCSO Deputy Chance Gray responded to the home on Hall Street where Herrera had been previously arrested for domestic assault.
“(A boy) stated that Mr. Serafin came through the back door because he knew it couldn’t be locked and began arguing with (a man),” Rogers wrote in a report. “(The boy) then entered the room where the two were to find (a woman) had been pushed down. Mr. Serafin pushed (the boy) and threw (the man) down to get passed them.”
Herrera told the three people he was leaving to get a gun and planned to come back to kill them, Rogers wrote in a report. The man also said Herrera threatened to kidnap him and take him to Guatemala.
Herrera then took the Nissan Frontier, backed it into a tree and drove through a ditch before passing Rogers on Hall Street.
Herrera was charged with three counts of domestic assault-misdemeanor, violation of bond restriction and driving under the influence and held on $8,000 bond.
Knoxville man busted with potA Knoxville man was arrested May 20 after driving with his cellphone in his hand led to multiple drug charges.
LCSO Deputy Kenny Palmer stopped Terry Daniel Myers, 38, at a business on U.S. Highway 321 after watching Myers using his cellphone while driving. Myers entered the store despite being told to stop, Palmer wrote in a report. Myers went to the restroom where Palmer heard him flush the toilet, which Myers denied.
After searching Myers, Palmer found a “marijuana dab pen” in his pocket and a pill container with a “marijuana roach” inside, Palmer wrote in a report.
LCSO Deputy Chance Gray responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 partner, which alerted on Myers’ vehicle.
“While searching the vehicle, we did locate a marijuana grinder which contained a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana,” Palmer wrote in a report. “We also located a bunch of marijuana roaches. With the green leafy substance and the roaches, it was approximately 8.86 grams. We located three packs of rolling papers, a set of postal scales, a marijuana pipe, and another marijuana dab pen.”
In Myers’ wallet, Palmer found a folded $5 bill with a “crushed orange pill,” which Myers said was an 8-milligram Suboxone, Palmer wrote in a report. Dispatch said Myers’ license was revoked.
Myers was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and released on $4,000 bond.
May 18
• Brandi Brooke Manuel, 37, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $1,000 bond.
• Terence Lamar Myers, 28, Danville, Va., was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Emily Renea Schaffer, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with Schedule VI possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $5,000 bond.
May 19
• Brian Matthew Cooper, 38, Louisville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $25,000 bond.
• Deborah Marie Correll, 48, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $4,000 bond.
• Ashley Carol Kaleb, 36, Maynardville, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Melissa Annette Lee, 52, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Elijah Brice Patterson, 20, Maryville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Marquita Poe, 20, Maryville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Johnathon Scott Welch, 41, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
May 20
• Katie L. King, 26, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Aaron Andrew Nettles, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
May 21
• Angela Jean Drake, 56, Lexington, Ky., was charged with identity theft, forgery and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $54,000 bond.
• Ramon Dionte Drake, Lexington, Ky., was charged with identity theft, forgery and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $54,000 bond.
May 22
• Zephram James Day, 22, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Chelsea Michelle Jennings, 29, Maryville, was charged with violation of community corrections and released on $20,000 bond.
• Christopher Ryan O’Mary, 33, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
May 23• Gaspar Andres Gaspar, 18, Knoxville, was charged with underage driving under the influence and held on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Allen Lambert, 31, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Derek James Lawson, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession and held on $2,000 bond.
• Billy D. Morgan, 65, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
May 24
• Santos Jesus, 25, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, criminal impersonation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and held on $3,000 bond.
• Jeffery Douglas McMillan, 55, Loudon, was charged with violation of community corrections and held without bond.
• Amber Nicole Weaver, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.