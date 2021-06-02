A Lenoir City man was arrested May 26 after holding a woman hostage in her home.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a residence on Highway 11 East to serve an active warrant to Bradley Joseph Christian, 32. The owner of the house called 911 and said Christian would not let her answer the door.
According to a report, Christian barricaded the back door and took the woman to her bedroom and barricaded the bedroom door as well. Christian held a knife and told the woman she could not leave.
Deputies made several attempts to call the woman back, but the line would hang up immediately. Deputies entered the home after it was determined the woman was being held against her will, LCSO Sgt. Det. Jerramie Bowen wrote in a report.
Christian then barricaded himself in a bathroom. When deputies opened the door, Christian struck LCSO Cpl. Chris Jenkins with a 2-foot metal bar. Christian continued to resist arrest but was eventually brought into custody. Law enforcement later learned Christian had an active order of protection for the woman.
Christian was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, domestic assault-felony, violation of order of protection/restraining order, aggravated kidnapping, resisting arrest and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and held on $203,000 bond.
Woman scares couple with gun
A Lenoir City woman was charged Sunday with aggravated assault after brandishing a gun at two people.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jaime Ketner received a complaint from two people who claimed a woman pointed a gun at them. The complainants gave a description of the car, and Ketner found a car matching the description at a fast food restaurant. The driver was identified as Shelby Paige Presley, 46. Officers found a .38 Special revolver in the glove box.
Presley told officers she received a text from the male complainant asking to meet up. They met at a grocery store where Presley got in the man’s car. The two began to argue and the man’s wife, who was hiding in the back seat, started to threaten Presley, according to a report.
Presley got out of the car, went home and got her gun and the man’s personal belongings. Presley went to the complainants’ home where she threw the man’s belongings in the yard. Presley drove away and noticed the couple following her and flashing their high beams at her. They pulled up next to Presley when she held her gun up and pointed it at them, according to a report.
The man told police he wanted to meet Presley to tell her to stop harassing him and his wife. He said Presley became upset in the car and started choking him and slapped his wife three times.
Presley was charged with aggravated assault and released on $10,000 bond.
May 24
• Amanda Rose Anderson, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and violation of probation and held on $150 bond.
• Sandra Louise Blankenship, 51, homeless, was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $13,000 bond.
• John Eric Greene, 39, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Armando Guzman, 28, Reading, Pa., was charged with assault, two counts of resisting arrest, escape and disorderly conduct and held on $20,000 bond.
• Terry Bryan Hardin, 46, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Chad Edward Hartwig, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Terry Lynn Highfield, 65, Rossville, was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of theft of property, burglary, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest, violation of implied consent, misuse of evidence of registration and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $57,000.
• Amanda Lee Johnson, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,500 bond.
• Deborah Jean Rhoderick, 62, Paw Paw, Mich., was charged with theft of property and released without bond.
• Vanessa Louise Starcher, 42, Cleveland, was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and assisting other agency and held on $37,500 bond.
• Joshua Andrew Tunkel, 32, Philadelphia, was charged with capias-general sessions and capias-municipal court and released without bond.
• Robin Denise Webb, 53, Rockwood, was charged with violation of probation and released on $500 bond.
May 25
• Joseph Carl Bratcher, 26, Harriman, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $24,000 bond.
• Daniel Keith Carver, 40, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault, theft of property, criminal trespass and interfere with emergency call and released on $5,000 bond.
• Jennifer Sonay Covarrubias, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Steven Dailey, 38, Loudon, was charged with two counts of capias-criminal court and held without bond.
• Brittney Danielle Dyer, 29, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $6,000 bond.
• Jeremy Lyn Galyon, 44, Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication and capias-general sessions and held on $53,500 bond.
• Sommer Lynn George, 38, Louisville, was charged with theft of property, criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked/suspended license and two counts of assisting other agency and released on $3,000 bond.
• Tyron Deundre Glenn, 32, Pontiac, Mich., was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and held on $15,000 bond.
• Theodore Joseph Haas II, 38, Sweetwater, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Ryan David Jordan, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, financial responsibility law, address change required, driving on a revoked/suspended license and misuse of 911 emergency system and released on $6,000 bond.
• Malinda Sue Lear, 30, Maryville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, manufacture, sell, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance, driving on a revoked/suspended license and assisting other agency and held on $27,000 bond.
• Eric Austin Lowe, 24, Maryville, was charged with contraband in a penal institution and evading arrest and released on $20,000 bond.
• Shawna Nicole Smallen, 29, Loudon, was charged with violation of community corrections, two counts of capias-criminal court and capias-general sessions and held on $3,000 bond.
• Mark Allen Wilson, 46, Maryville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $390 bond.
May 26
• Jeremiah Eugene Cantrell, 31, Maryville, was charged with violation of order of protection/restraining order and released on $34,000 bond.
• Shawn Nicholas Crawford, 46, Maryville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Jesse Adam Dukes, 32, Philadelphia, was charged with resisting arrest and held on $1,000 bond.
• Tabatha Brooke Herbert, 25, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving while in possession of meth held on $54,500 bond.
• Jorge Amilcar Herrera, 35, Madisonville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Adam Scott Houser, 26, Kingston, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, open container, financial responsibility law and driving an unregistered vehicle and released on $4,500 bond.
• Dakota Lance Hurst, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and forgery and held on $6,000 bond.
• Marco Antonio Munoz-Espinoza, 26, Loudon, was charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $11,000 bond.
• Leland Wayne Tipton, 27, Harriman, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $4,000 bond.
May 27
• Jeremiah Jason Abbott, 40, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and capias-municipal court and held on $5,200 bond.
• Terry Don Benefield, 42, Niota, was charged with three counts of capias-general sessions and held on $43,000 bond.
• Jacob Lawrence Childress, 40, Harriman, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and assisting other agency and held on $15,000 bond.
• Johnathan Blaine Feezell, 25, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $7,500 bond.
• William Mark Green, 47, Rockwood, was charged with financial responsibility law and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Adam Wallace Irwin, 28, Greenback, was charged with three counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, violation of probation and capias-general sessions and held on $11,500.
• Matthew Lyle Jackson, 31, Oliver Springs, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $35,000 bond.
• Clayton Gene Jarrard, 40, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Linda Faye Lively, 48, Oliver Springs, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and assisting other agency held on $15,000 bond.
• Brenda Michelle Marsh, 36, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $2,000 bond.
• Marvin Ray Murrell, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and two counts of failure to appear and held on $22,000 bond.
• Latoya Nichole Stovall, 32, Pontiac, Mich., was charged with criminal impersonation and possession of a Schedule VI substance and released on $19,000 bond.
• Elijah Johnson Wood, 36, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $15,000 bond.
May 28
• William Joseph Abney, 36, Ten Mile, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $32,500 bond.
• Scottie Brooks Everett, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and violation of probation and held on $6,000 bond.
• Jeremias Garcia, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Carl Harvey Green, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and assisting other agency and held on $15,000 bond.
• Stephanie Lynn Hampton, 32, homeless, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• Jack Berten Stringfield, 30, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and held on $7,500 bond.
May 29
• Richard A. Anthamatten, 54, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• David John Callahan, 45, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,500 bond.
• Darwin Rolando Castillo Recinos, 21, Athens, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Iris Hernandez, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 30, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Salvador More-Gutierrez, 34, Loudon, was charged with vandalism and capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Lorenzo Pedraza Jr., 33, New Market, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, driving on roadways laned for traffic and due care and released on $7,500 bond.
• Candice Denise Russell, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation, capias-criminal court and two counts of capias-general sessions and held on $40,000 bond.
May 30
• Christina Lee Devaney, 33, Loudon, was charged with capias-general sessions and capias-municipal court and held on $4,000 bond.
• Colleen Marie Easterly, 37, Maryville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Codee Lee Edmonds, 35, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license and capias-municipal court and released on $2,200 bond.
• David Charles Martin, 44, Madisonville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Skylear Angel’le Parris, 19, Alcoa, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Austin Blake Wathen, 20, Athens, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $4,000 bond.