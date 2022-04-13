A Tellico Plains man was arrested March 30 in Lenoir City and charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chancellor Gray was dispatched to an assault in progress on Interstate 75 North near the 74-mile marker. Gray talked with a man who said he had been traveling with Terry Lynn Crofts, 61, when Crofts grabbed him while in the back seat and began choking him to the point he could not breath.
The man, who was driving, slammed on the brakes in an attempt to escape and caused a collision with the car behind. He then bit Crofts and was able to exit the vehicle.
Crofts followed and began beating the man, which caused him to lose consciousness.
Three McMinn County law enforcement officers arrived first at the scene and restrained Crofts before he could be transported to Loudon County Jail. The injured driver was transported by Emergency Medical Services.
Crofts was charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault and held on $253,000 bond.
Knoxville man jailed for assaultA Knoxville man was arrested April 9 on charges of aggravated assault after a dispute with a woman ended with her in the hospital.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Agent Cody Fritts responded to Turkey Creek Medical Center on April 8 where the woman was receiving treatment. Fritts learned that the woman was in the hospital after an argument with Jacob Christian Hood, 22.
The woman said the two were having a disagreement at her apartment in Lenoir City when Hood cornered her and placed his hands around her neck before lifting her off the floor. Hood then allegedly slammed her to the floor and began choking her. The woman reported she could not breath.
Fritts noted bruises across the woman’s right arm and red marks and scratches on both sides of her neck, which were consistent with her story. A warrant was issued for Hood, who was arrested the following morning.
Hood was charged with aggravated assault and released on $10,000 bond.
April 4
• Joshua Edward Allison, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Jimmy Bruce Henderson, 61, Lenoir City, was charged with accessory after the fact, simple possession/casual exchange and open container and released on $6,000 bond.
April 5
• Michael John Franklin, 40, Kingston, was changed with capias-general sessions and held on $3,000 bond.
• Marcos Antonio Munoz-Espinoza, 27, Loudon, was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Brittney Dawn Russell, 35, Friendsville, was charged with two counts of capias-general sessions and released on $5,000 bond.
• Richard Shane Shepherd, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and capias-municipal court and released on $1,392 bond.
• Stevie Denise Thomas, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.
April 6
• Ilena Ann Estenoz, 40, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,000 bond.
• Antonio Arvint Ionut, 19, Houston, Texas, was charged with two counts of theft of property and two counts of identity theft and held on $155,000 bond.
• Costel Bucuresti Mitrache, 41, Houston, Texas, was charged with two counts of theft of property and three counts of identity theft and held on $205,000 bond.
• Tyler Blake Montgomery, 22, Knoxville, was charged with violation of order of protection/restraining order and released on $1,000 bond.
• Iris Yolani Ramirez-Diaz, 34, Loudon, was charged with forgery and released on $5,000 bond.
• Patrick Andrew Shaffer, 19, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, manufacture, sell, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $31,000 bond.
April 7
• Stacy Eugene Branson, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• James Richard Covington, 43, Philadelphia, was charged with three counts of capias-general sessions and held on $2,000 bond.
• Mason Isaiah Finchum, 19, Loudon, was charged with underage consumption and released on $2,000 bond.
• Peggy Sye Gallegos, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and capias-municipal court and held on $2,500 bond.
• Nathaniel Van Hughes, 40, Murphy, N.C., was charged with tampering/fabricating with evidence, manufacture, sell, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $64,000 bond.
• Lisa Hackler Inman, 42, Athens, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $4,000 bond.
• Jeremiah Christopher Neal, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment and released on $5,000 bond.
• Natalie Anne Walden, 43, Vonore, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Lee Ward, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Sann Dee Wayman, 50, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $24,000 bond.
April 8
• Savannah Dolean Davis, 20, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $4,000 bond.
• Houston Cole Monger, 24, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and capias-general sessions and held on $1,000 bond.
• Lionell Smith, 70, Sweetwater, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ashley Morgan Watts, 25, Loudon, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $4,000 bond.
April 9
• Thomas Jefferson Lee Atkins, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,500 bond.
• Howard Alvin Brown Jr., 73, Madisonville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
• Christy Michelle Macklin, 38, Vonore, was charged with theft of property, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving on revoked/suspended license and held on $82,000 bond.
• Jared Delaney Martin, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Elicia Brandi Ramsey, 31, Philadelphia, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $4,000 bond.
April 10
• Shiann Nichole Bryant, 31, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $20,000 bond.
• Devin Chi Garnica, 51, Pontiac, Mich., was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and held without bond.
• Taylor Ryan Lifford, 22, Knoxville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held without bond.
• Shane Andrew Motter, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $3,000 bond.
• Christopher Neil Parsons, 50, Loudon, was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Dustin Alex Potter, 29, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
• James Robert Richey, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility law, driving unregistered vehicle, speed limit and lights required on motor vehicle and held without bond.
• Joy Jian Stewert, 45, Maryville, was charged with criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held without bond.
• Kodi Austin Vaulton, 24, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $1,000 bond.
• Claiborne Clay White Jr., 62, Loudon, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $4,000 bond.