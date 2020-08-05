A Loudon man was arrested Saturday on multiple drug charges after driving under the influence led to an accident.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Cpls. Chris Jenkins and Ernie Brown responded to a possible vehicle wreck on Vonore Road. Prior to arrival, dispatch told them the car had likely left the scene.
Jenkins found a car matching the description at a residence on Clear Branch Road, according to a report.
Rusty Allen Fagg, 42, who was standing in front of the car, started walking toward the residence. A witness that lives at the residence and Jenkins told Fagg not to go in the residence. Fagg still entered the residence through a sliding-glass door and “appeared to be hiding something and exited the residence,” Jenkins wrote in a report.
Fagg was placed in handcuffs before Jenkins asked the owner of the residence for consent to search the area. Jenkins found a red and black container with a clear baggie containing 6.17 grams of methamphetamine inside a container on a table. The owner of the residence said the container was not hers. Fagg was detained in a patrol unit so that Jenkins could search Fagg’s vehicle where a silver pipe was found.
Fagg was charged with driving under the influence, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering/fabricating with evidence and released on $32,500 bond.
Thief caught by employees
A Madisonville man was charged July 27 with theft after being caught buying parts for stolen equipment.
A woman reported to LCSO that a utility trailer containing a Toro MX 4235 Zero-Turn mower, Toro self-propelled push mower, Stihl FS 70 R weed eater and Stihl FS 55 R weed eater valued at $4,700 had been stolen from her residence, LCSO Deputy Mike Williams wrote in a report.
Wesley Thomas Snow, 32, went to a parts store July 28 to buy mower blades for a lawnmower. Employees of the store knew the woman’s items had been stolen and identified the trailer, mower and one of the weed eaters that Snow had with him.
The woman takes her equipment to the store to have it repaired and records are kept by the business, Williams wrote in a report.
After being interviewed, Snow confessed to taking the items and told Williams the rest was at Snow’s residence.
Snow was charged with theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $10,000 and released on $3,000 bond.
July 27
• Jarrod Shane Hunt, 39, Tellico Plains, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
July 28
• Jacob Wesley Hicks, 51, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and false reports/statements and held on $3,500 bond.
• Steven Millsaps, 64, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Glen Ray Owens, 56, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and an attachment for Knox County and held on $1,000 bond.
July 29
• Thomas Kelly Ingle, 34, Greenback, was charged with domestic violence-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Drew Daniel Mason, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with theft up to $1,000 and convicted felon in possession of a firearm and released on $7,000 bond.
• Angel Frederico Navarrete, 19, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and underage consumption and released on $2,000 bond.
July 30
• Truman Wayne Chapman, 44, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Kevin Edward Cress, 37, Loudon, was charged with vandalism and two counts of domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• John Henry Goedke, 27, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Alice Joanne Jackson, 28, Oliver Springs, was charged with violation of probation and released on $7,500 bond.
• Tina Cherie Sampson, 44, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $1,500 bond.
• James Blakley Varner, 29, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
July 31
• Keith A. Dowsey, 20, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and assisting other agency and released on $2,000 bond.
• Joseph Aaron Duggan, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and held on $2,000 bond.
• Matthew Gavin George, 24, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond.
• Jimmy Leon Rolon, 39, Ten Mile, was charged with a Morgan County warrant and released without bond.
Aug. 1
• Ryan Keith Baker, 28, Athens, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Tori R. Littleton, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Chaiden Allen Stevens, 21, Athens, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and held on $7,000 bond.
Aug. 2
• Selvin Maurice Alvarado Cano, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Jennifer Michelle Borden, 44, Athens, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.