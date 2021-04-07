A Sweetwater man was arrested March 29 after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a wreck of his vehicle.
Cody Fritts, 9th Judicial Drug Task Force agent, saw Samuel Anthony Moses, 39, driving a black Chevrolet S10 out of Piney Hills Park. Fritts knew Moses was wanted for questioning about a kidnapping, aggravated assault and vehicle theft that occurred in Loudon County. The tag on the Chevrolet came back as a 2003 Blue Toyota Echo and had expired last year, Fritts wrote in a report.
After following Moses onto Steekee Road, Fritts activated his lights when he saw him swerving and driving in the middle of the road. Moses accelerated and ran multiple stop signs, almost hitting another agent’s vehicle.
Moses eventually turned onto Corinth Road, where he lost control of the vehicle and slid into mud and grass. While the car was sliding, Moses opened the car door like he planned to flee on foot. The car then touched asphalt and rolled over.
Moses was taken into custody, according to a report.
Fritts found near the vehicle a baggie of methamphetamine weighing 22.7 grams and an uncapped syringe.
Moses was charged with reckless endangerment, theft of property, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, reckless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving while in possession of meth and held on $78,500 bond.
Loudon woman jailedA Loudon woman faces various drug charges after getting her car stuck on railroad tracks.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shane Gaumer was on routine patrol when he saw a car on the railroad tracks on Morton Road near Martel Road. He noticed the bottom of the car was “stuck squarely” on the tracks and that a woman had exited the vehicle. Crystal Michele Clancy, 33, was “very excited” and repeating, “I was just following Google Maps,” Gaumer wrote in a report.
Gaumer escorted Clancy toward his patrol car. Clancy continually mentioned Google Maps and told Gaumer she was on her way to a friend’s house on Martel Road. Clancy could not stay still or answer Gaumer’s questions, according to a report.
Clancy consented to a search of her car. Gaumer found two small bags of meth, one with the corner ripped off. During search of the car, dispatch advised Clancy’s license was revoked.
Gaumer placed Clancy under arrest and found a THC cartridge in her front pocket. He also found two trazodone pills not prescribed to her.
Clancy was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of legend drugs and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $8,000 bond.
March 29
• Alan Tracy Botticelli, 28, Cleveland, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $5,000 bond.
• Thomas Austin Way Finger, 25, Maryville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released without bond.
• David Harrison Lee Jenkins, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault, vandalism and interfering with an emergency call and released on $7,000 bond.
• Christopher Daniel Luttrell, 36, Powell, was charged with tampering/fabricating with evidence, violation of implied consent, failure to yield and driving under the influence and released on $23,000 bond.
• Leanna Marie Millington, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, misuse of evidence of registration and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
March 30
• Gordon Dale Narmore, 30, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of protection order and held without bond.
• Eric Casey Tipton, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of order of protection/restraining order and released on $3,000 bond.
March 31
• Kelly Wade Brown, 36, Powell, was charged with theft of property and burglary and released on $4,000 bond.
• Cristobal Guillermo Escun-Morales, 31, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Candice Nicole Evans, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• April Dawn Harrison, 41, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Amanda Sue Howard, 41, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Robert Eugene Lambert V, 33, Athens, was charged with having contraband in a penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $11,000 bond.
• Kellie Brooke McGraw, 27, Soddy Daisy, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• William Dewayne Parrott, 62, Dayton, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Huey James Swiney Jr., 52, Covington, Ky., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
• Derek Lamar Weaver, 30, Knoxville, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and released on $2,500 bond.
April 1
• Patricia Suzanne Brown, 41, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Daniel Keith Carver, 40, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Christina Lee Devaney, 33, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Israel Martinez Gonzalez, 29, Loudon, was charged with violation of bond restriction and released on $2,000 bond.
• Mark Eugene Hill, 41, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,750 bond.
• Eugenia Dawn Taylor, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with having contraband in a penal institute, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held without bond.
April 2
• Karen Gwen Carver, 63, Athens, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Steven Dailey, 38, Loudon, was charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Tabitha Alyssa Dailey, 31, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $17,000 bond.
• Ryan Kevin St. Pierre, 46, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
April 3
• Kristin Nicole Evans, 29, Greenback, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Delilah Hope Freeman, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jacob Arnell Quarles, 36, Sweetwater, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
April 4
• Santiago Gomez Perez, 40, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jose Antonio Lara Parra, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,000 bond.
• Ronald Douglas Tutterow, 63, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.