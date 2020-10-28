Local residents have come out in droves during the early voting period that ends Thursday.
Susan Harrison, county election administrator, said 20,777 residents have voted early as of Monday, which surpasses the previous turnout record in the last presidential election of 18,550.
She expects high numbers through Election Day on Tuesday.
“I truly believe it will be the largest number of people that has ever voted in an election in Loudon County,” Harrison said in an email correspondence. “At least it is headed that direction. ... People in Loudon County have learned to take advantage of early voting. With this election you will always have a higher turnout than a normal election. With COVID-19, I think people are uncertain about the days ahead and if they will be able to vote on Election Day and have decided to take advantage of the 14 days they can get out and vote and not take a chance of not getting to vote on Election Day or maybe having to stand in long lines. It has been very exciting to see the numbers climb every day. The long days and hours of preparation have been worth the efforts of all of those involved.”
Loudon County Election Commission has received 3,335 absentee ballots, Harrison said. About 300 are have still not been returned, but she said voters have until the close of polls Tuesday.
“In November 2016 we counted 1,419 absentee ballots, including the nursing home ballots,” she said. “That total today counting nursing home is ... over double of what we did four years ago and that was the largest absentee Loudon County had ever processed. I am sure the COVID-19 virus has played a big part in the increase.”
Despite the large turnout, Harrison said early voting has gone smoothly.
“Overall the process has went very well and we have received several compliments on how well the process has gone,” she said. “With social distancing sometimes it makes the lines look longer. I would like to remind voters that you can vote at any of the early voting locations in Loudon County.”
Locations include the county office building and Roane State Community College campus in Lenoir City where voters can visit 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today and Thursday. The location at the Community Church at Tellico Village is now closed.
“With a higher volume of early voters hopefully lines will be shorter at the 15 Election Day locations and few problems to deal with,” Harrison said. “We have half of the Election Day precincts that have already voted over 50% of their registered voters and of that the two Tellico Village precincts have already voted over 70%, which is unheard of after 10 days of early voting.”
Loudon County Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw said the high turnout can only be a good sign.
“I think it’s very impressive,” Bradshaw said. “I think it’s great that Loudon County’s residents are this impassioned about getting out and supporting the candidates. I think this is a very important presidential election. I think this is as divided as I’ve ever seen our country and I think people see this as a major shift from a political standpoint is what the future of our country and which direction we’re going to go. I’m glad to see people in Loudon County voting and I think they understand it and that just is very much appreciated.”
Local elections include races in Lenoir City, Greenback and Philadelphia.
“That is one thing that helps make Loudon County successful is the success of our cities, and so that’s absolutely crucial to the future of Loudon County is to continue to see the success of our cities,” Bradshaw said. “Of course, the Philadelphia and Greenback races are pretty much predetermined because just the fixed number of candidates. Lenoir City is one of our fastest-growing pockets, especially that end of the county, the effect that it will have on. I think it’s important people really research, get out and exercise their right to vote.”
Harrison thanked poll workers for their hard work.
“They have actually put their health and the health of their families at risk serving the citizens of Loudon County,” she said. “Without all of their efforts all of the election process would not be possible.”
Harrison said voters must cast ballots at the polling location listed on their voter registration card on Election Day.