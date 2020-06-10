Lutheran church undergoes renovations

Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church finished the first phase of remodeling, and plans for the next phases are underway.
Updates to the women’s bathroom now meet state Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The remodel includes an electrically operated door, upgraded lighting and exhaust fans and space requirements for wheelchairs, Frank Navratil, expansion team co-leader, said.
The project was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns since the contractor was out of the area for a period of time, the Rev. Ingrid Schalk, church pastor, said.
A big issue Navratil saw was how coronavirus impacted the architectural firm.
“The architectural firm we’re using, his mechanical and electrical trades were affected because one of them has actually been shut down because they had (COVID-19) run through their business,” Navratil said. “The architect, most of the employees have been working from home. Management has been rotating through their business on a weekly basis. They’re just not as efficient.”
However, the bathroom only took about two weeks to complete once work started.
“We were navigating all the precautions that needed to be taken, and we just needed to wait until the timing was right,” Schalk said. “Thankfully, it turned out beautifully.”
The expansion team is now looking to plan phases two, three and four. Navratil said the next step is to get the “complete drawing set” of plans submitted to Loudon County for the appropriate permits. The church will also wait for Edward Jones Investments to relocate from the office building next door.
Phase two will include additional office space for church staff. Phase three will see the men’s room, kitchen and storage areas remodeled. Phase four will reconfigure the fellowship area.
Navratil will not have a timeline for how long each phase will take until permits are approved and a final bid from a contractor is received.
Schalk said church representatives hope there will be no more delays from COVID-19 but will monitor the situation closely.
If everything goes smoothly, Navratil said the whole remodel could take four to five months.
“Phase two will probably take about two weeks,” he said. “Phase three is probably going to take a good month because of the major reconstruction of the kitchen. Phase four is probably about a month because of electrical work and mechanical work that has to be done. It’ll be all new air conditioning systems within the building and major electrical renovation work will be done on the building. … It will be a lot more demolition in that case.”
Phase two could start in August. Once underway, Navratil said the project “will continue nonstop for the rest of the year.”
Because Shepherd of the Lake has not resumed services, phase one did not cause disruption or distraction to churchgoers. Schalk said a fifth phase may include renovations to the sanctuary, but nothing has been discussed in detail.
The only possible issue Schalk foresees is when services resume and the men’s bathroom goes under renovation. There is a smaller, second bathroom in the office area that men can use, but there will be a mess from the construction debris.
“We’ll seal it off and isolate the space and keep it cleaned up,” Navratil said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.