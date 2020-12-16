Luminaries light up downtown

Homeowners in Lenoir City’s Historic District participated in a holiday tradition that hasn’t happened in at least a decade.
Glowing luminary candles lined East 3rd Avenue, East 2nd Avenue and Kingston Street on Sunday night as part of a coordinated effort.
“The neighborhood used to do it consistently,” Matt Brookshire, homeowner, said. “Once we formed the Historic District, it was an annual thing. But it’s been at least 10 or 12 years since the last time we’ve done it. The reason we stopped, we just had several years where the weather didn’t cooperate, so we just stopped. ... It takes some organization, it takes some coordination. We’ve got 1,200 to 1,500 luminaries, so it takes some coordination to make an effort like this successful.”
Brookshire secured 1,000 paper bags that were in turn bought by numerous homeowners. He estimated nearly 50 homes participated.
The neighborhood typically hosts a community Christmas party, but COVID-19 concerns forced a cancellation. Brookshire suggested the luminary idea in hopes of providing a safe opportunity to walk the district, chat with neighbors and others from the community and gaze at the “kind of muted beauty” of luminaries.
“I didn’t know this until I researched it, but Christmas luminaries is a thing that used to happen in neighborhoods kind of a long time ago before electric lights were a thing,” Holly Rhodes, homeowner, said. “They would do these as Christmas lights, and so I think it’s just like a ode to the past, and we’re the Historic District so we like doing stuff like that.”
Rhodes and her husband had punch and cookies on their front porch. With their family Christmas canceled, she said Sunday was a chance to get together in a different setting.
“That’s what makes the Historic District — to us, particularly to me — special, is that sense of community that we have with one another,” Brookshire said. “We see each other frequently, whether through walking around the neighborhood or working in the yard or whatever, so we know each other fairly well. We see each other frequently, so it’s just a good opportunity to do something this holiday season particularly. We oftentimes have a neighborhood Christmas party but we couldn’t do that this year. This kind of takes the place. ... It gives us a chance to still be a collective neighborhood and do something fun.”
Mariam Amburn walked the neighborhood with son, Elijah, 6, after learning of the event through social media. She said Sunday’s effort was a good way to get ready for Christmas.
“It was something nice to do to get into the holiday spirit,” she said. “... It is special that they’re willing to do that and to come together.”
Walter Hines, who has lived in Lenoir City all his life, said the luminary helped make connections.
“It’s a little bit of effort, but, as you can see, it’s brought people out, which is a nice thing,” Hines said. “There’s been a lot of new, young couples that have moved onto these streets. It’s a chance to get to know them and more.”
Community involvement among neighbors is why Brookshire considered Sunday a success.
Although the effort was spearheaded by the neighborhood, he emphasized it was more for the entire community.
“I think doing something on an annual basis is appreciated by the community, but it’s also fun for the neighborhood,” Brookshire said. “I think doing something on an annual basis, whether it’s this or we’ve also done tours of homes in the past. Something along those lines to offer the community, but also just to recognize the Historic District.”