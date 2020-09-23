Loudon Utilities Board and Tellico Village Property Owners Association presented Sept. 14 what both believe is a final draft for a water supply agreement for the community.
Both sides have worked on an agreement for two years, which still needs to be voted on by LUB.
Tellico Village Chief Executive Officer Winston Blazer, Chief Operating Officer Mitzi Lane and POA board member Bruce Johnson were present for the LUB workshop.
“We start off the agreement with an acknowledgment, and it was very important for Tellico Village and everyone involved in the talks that someone be able to pick up this document and read it 10 years from now and understand what the situation was,” Ty Ross, LUB manager, said. “So we introduced one party as a producer, that’s LUB, and another party as a distributor, that’s Tellico Village. There was confusion about that in the community and we clear that up right from the get-go. So the producer is supplying 3.2 million gallons of water per day. … The new agreement enables us to change the rate charged for the water at least every five years if need be and it runs through the year 2040.”
The agreement also includes a list of improvements worth $2.3 million that will be covered by Tellico Village.
Board member Gene Farmer worried about doing a cost-of-service study every five years and felt that should happen sooner.
“At some point in negotiations in the draft, we went back and forth, a five-year number was seized upon, and we asked for some flexibility within that number so that the cost-of-service study could be undertaken at least every five years. So there’s some flexibility in there,” Ross said.
Johnson said a cost-of-service study to change rates could be conducted sooner than five years, such as if Tellico Village unexpectedly sees a spike in new residents and needs more water supply. TVPOA could come back to LUB and ask for the resources and a cost-of-service study would be completed.
“But if nothing happened, nothing at all, and we get all of this installed, and we’re happy with it, and it works like we think it’s going to work, then the only reason that the cost of (service) study would be to catch up inflation or project forward,” Johnson said. “… I think these rates they’ve put in have taken this into account for five years. If you’re modeling has done that then we should be OK.”
Cost-of-service studies are meant to look at the big picture, Farmer said.
“I think it was pretty smart on Ty’s part to put this terminology in cost-of-service study shall be conducted at least every five years,” Blazer said. “If LUB chose, they could do one every year. Those are expensive propositions, but that gives them the flexibility depending on accounting whether they’ve incurred serious cost or not. At least every five years one has to be done, but I think you have a lot of flexibility there.”
Board member Carlie McEachern asked for clarification on the roles of LUB and TVPOA.
“You say we’re going to make water, they’re going to buy water just like any resident,” he said. “As far as water delivery infrastructure, our side of the meter’s our problem, other side of the meter’s their problem?”
Johnson assured that the TVPOA would be held responsible for distribution of water to Villagers. LUB simply has to get the water to the tanks.
“Unless there’s some things that are written in here where I can’t understand it, I think we at least have some control now of a contract where we’ve never had before,” Don Campbell, LUB chairman, said. “I think it’s a great move for this utility system, and I think it’s a great move for Tellico Village. They’re going to get something out there that they’ve never had before, and we’re going to get something we’ve never had before — a fair price for water.”