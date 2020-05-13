Loudon Utilities Board discussed Monday moving $10 million from the gas department to the water department.
The current underfunding of the water department is one of the “biggest issues facing this utility,” Ty Ross, LUB manager, said. A cost service study showed the amount needed to fund each department as well as a list of necessary improvements.
At the top of the list is finishing the water treatment plant expansion project started in 2011 that will take the plant from the ability to produce 14 million gallons a day to 20 million gallons a day. Finishing the expansion will cost $13 million-$14 million.
Another project started years ago and never finished is the “replacement of water infrastructure that cross the Tennessee River and feeds the industrial park,” Ross said. That project would cost $3.6 million.
“Those two are the main one, but together with the other improvements, we have some $19 million to $20 million of projects that we need to fund,” Ross said. “The problem is the rate structure doesn’t support that. We went on the hunt for grants and additional supplies of cash to the water department, so we would not have to leverage as much money through debt. We were successful in identifying approximately $2.5 million from the federal government, and through negotiations with the comptroller that attorney Kris Frye participated in we’ve identified $10 million within the gas fund that is eligible for use for the water treatment plant expansion by a grant of the industrial development board. The Loudon industrial development board will then fund that project directly via the grant.”
Board member Bart Watson was concerned about the remaining fund.
“So whenever we go and transfer this money out of the gas department, what will that leave in that gas fund for, you know, future, down the road, figuring out what we want to do with that?” Watson said. “Also, the $10 million that we’ve identified in it, can we have a breakdown of what that’s going to be designated to once we send that over to the (industrial development board)?”
Ross assured Watson precautions were taken in protecting the gas department.
“We went through an exercise … to assemble a five- to 10-year outlook of necessary projects for the gas department, including the set aside of two years of general operating revenue,” Ross said. “These are very conservative measures, and inside that project list we properly funded the gas department for a healthy future. After the $10 million transfer … $12 million will be left in the gas fund for its operation and future maintenance.”
Watson was still worried about the fund being used for unapproved expenses.
“There will be enough expenditure associated just with the water treatment plant expansion using up the bulk of the fund if not all of it,” Kris Frye, city attorney, said. “It will be within the authorizing resolution that any funds not so expended will come back to Loudon Utilities, so there will not be any way for any of this $10 million to be spent on something that LUB did not directly invoice for.”
