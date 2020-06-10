Loudon Utilities Board discussed improvements to its operations center during a Monday workshop.
The total cost of phased improvement projects is estimated at $2.2 million.
Ty Ross, LUB manager, said when he started working with Loudon he immediately noticed a need for parking for employees. Ross discovered other needs for employees and developed a phased plan of action.
“We’ve broken down the needs identified at the operations center into four categories,” Ross said. “One is roofing, two is warehousing and storage, three is parking and four is office. Those are the general categories.”
Tim McKee, LUB purchasing agent, came before the board to explain the breakdown and cost of each phase.
Phase one would see the repair of the 25-year-old roof over the main building of the operations center. McKee said the roof is falling apart in “huge chunks” and his men are doing all they can to keep it together in the meantime with “5-gallon buckets sitting under it.” Phase one was originally estimated to cost $350,000, but McKee was able to find someone to bid at $175,000.
Phase two would include adding parking, truck bay doors, a mezzanine, two building sheds and a concrete pad mount for material storage with gravel access. Work was estimated to cost $870,000.
Phase three would have the current office space in the building renovated and more office space added. McKee said ideally half of the office space would be for the gas department and half would be for the electric department. Work is estimated to cost $1 million.
McKee plans to save money on the projects by doing as much work in-house as possible, including all of phase two.
“What we’re wanting to do is kind of divide this up,” McKee said. “This part of the renovation would be done by a contractor. That’s something we can’t do in-house. It needs to be done by a contractor that that’s what they do for a living.”
Board member Gene Farmer was concerned about the costs.
“How confident are we in our current utilization in capacity?” he said. “You’ve said you’ve run out of room, but I’ve seen people turn a whole warehouse full of crates the wrong way and utilize it half capacity and someone from a distance goes and looks at it and finds they have half a warehouse still empty.”
McKee assured Farmer the warehouse has been redrawn and reworked and it is at capacity but agreed to look at it again closely with Ross.
“We started this exercise back in February with the intent to have your board meeting at the operations center in the training room in April,” Ross said. “Then COVID-19 hit and all our plans went out the window, so we pushed pause.”
