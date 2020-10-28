Loudon Utilities Board approved Monday replacement of water lines at Grove Place Condominiums.
Ty Ross, LUB manager, said Grove Place has suffered many leaks and breaks in years past due to small water pipes.
“Our engineering team, John Davis and Larry Joe Dockery, have put together an ultimate remedy to make that problem go away,” Ross said. “This was bid, and we have a recommended quote available, the cost being approximately $120,000. It is our recommendation to move forward with this project and allow this contractor to get started.”
The project was a recommended amendment to LUB’s capital work program.
Board member Tim Dixon brought forward concerns from residents about whether the streets would be promptly repaired after being torn up for the project.
“There’s not a complete repaving plan associated with this, but the cuts that are made will be completely filled in as Highland Avenue,” Ross said.
Board chairman Don Campbell clarified the trenches left by construction will be covered with pavement.
“Wherever they dig a trench, there will be pavement. It will be smooth,” Campbell said. “Now, it will be put on a paving schedule. At some point in time, it’ll get paved.”
Board members Bart Watson and Gene Farmer motioned and seconded, respectively, to authorize the replacement. The vote passed unanimously.
Members of the Grove Place Homeowners Association Board of Directors were present at the meeting.
Linda McNabb and Judy Smallen, HOA board members, have lived in the neighborhood 17 years and 25 years, respectively.
Smallen is “thankful” to soon see the problem solved.
“I’ve been there 17 (years). For the last 15 years, it’s probably ongoing every few months,” McNabb said. “Sometimes there’s two days in a row (with leaks or breaks) in different locations.”
Since May 29, there have been 10 leaks or breaks in the residential area. McNabb and the board have been working to get the issue resolved for nearly a decade.
LUB employees some days would have to come out to the same leak three times in one day because it kept breaking, Smallen said.
“It was just ongoing. The workers have been so good,” McNabb said. “They just come anytime we call and repair, but they said they were tired of it, too. On the Fourth of July, I was out of town, and when I got home, (Smallen) had found a leak in my yard. They were digging up my yard on the Fourth of July. It was about 8 o’clock at night. She saw the leak. It was just spewing out of the ground.”
In other news, Loudon Utilities Board:
• Tabled a resolution to refinance the debts of the water and sewer departments.
• Established the natural gas rates for November.
• Authorized the use of Tennessee Valley Authority Community Cares Grant money, half of which will build Wi-Fi stations in school parking lots and the other half will support Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County.