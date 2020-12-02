Loudon Utilities Board recently approved two projects that are part of a water supply agreement with Tellico Village Property Owners Association.
Ty Ross, LUB manager, presented the board two projects Nov. 23 listed under task order No. 2 in the contract with CTI Engineers Inc.
The first project includes installing a new water tank on Watts Cemetery Road and a 12-inch waterline replacement of 1,600 feet costing $1.625 million.
The second project includes upgrades to the Vonore pump station estimated at $504,000.
Project costs will be paid back to the board by Tellico Village ratepayers.
Bart Watson, board member, asked about the waterline replacement cost.
“I just have a comparison. Whenever I was looking at this property, I was looking at getting some water ran from where we had our main, and it was going to be somewhere about 2,100 feet, and on here it says it’s gonna be about $275,000 to run a 12-inch 1,600 feet,” Watson said.
“I was thinking it was going to be somewhere around $50,000 to run a 10-inch 2,100 feet. Out of just curiosity, I was wondering why this one is just so much more than a 10-inch at 2,100.”
LUB engineer Larry Joe Dockery, who has worked closely on the project, asked Watson what the time frame was on the project.
“It was four years ago,” Watson said.
“My portion was going to be $27,000. From what I understand the whole project was going to be $54,000. … That was them running the line down there. … It was going to be a main line because the deal was going to be I was going to pay for it and then anybody that wanted to hook onto it could hook onto it. That just stirred my curiosity because of the price difference.”
Dockery said he would get back with the board on the pricing.
Don Campbell, board chairman, said it made a difference that Watson’s project was in-house.
“If we did that in-house, it should be cheaper than a contractor,” Campbell said. “How much cheaper, I don’t know, but I just feel the cost of labor and all of that would be covered. Contractors don’t cover the hidden costs.”
Dockery said numbers presented before the board were not set in stone. Various factors could reduce costs.
“The beauty to this is it’s going to competitive bid once the design’s complete” Dockery said. “The numbers that were put in the description of this task order, those were based on what has been seen in the past so often from other similar projects that CTI has designed and seen bids come back. … I think the main thing was comparing diameters. Sometimes you have to look at the terrain, the path, whether there’s a creek crossing, things like that. It takes special — each case by case to come up with it.”
Board member Gene Farmer and Watson motioned and seconded, respectively, to authorize the projects. The motion passed unanimously.
In other news, board members:
• Authorized the issuance and sale of water and sewer system revenue bonds.
• Authorized the surplus of two line trucks under the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.
• Authorized three vehicles to be considered surplus.
• Authorized the Continuing Vehicle Replacement Program of utility vehicles.
• Approved the LUB Section 125 Cafeteria Plan for employees.
• Established natural gas rates effective for December.