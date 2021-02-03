Loudon Utilities Board approved funds Jan. 25 for two fireworks shows worth $20,000 each.
Mark Harrell, Loudon Parks and Recreation Department director, sought the board’s approval, along with Loudon City Council, to approve fireworks displays by Pyro Shows, a well-known company in Texas.
Final approval of the shows, scheduled for Independence Day and Riverfest, was contingent on council’s approval. Council unanimously backed the measure at a 6:30 p.m. meeting.
“What we plan to do is a 20-minute show at Riverfest,” Harrell said. “We increased the show from 10 minutes to 20 minutes and a 50% increase in our cost. We’re staying with the 10-minute show on Independence Day for a total cost of $40,000. Independence Day is $25,000 and Riverfest will be $15,000.”
The $40,000 will be evenly split between LUB and council.
Harrell said the 20-minute Riverfest show was offered at a discounted rate of 50% if a contract was signed for both shows.
Bart Watson, board member, asked Harrell how much money has been put toward the shows in the past.
“The last year we didn’t do the Independence Day, so it’s kind of hard to compare the two,” Harrell said. “We only did the Riverfest show last year. It was $10,000. We’ve increased the Riverfest to $15,000 this year with an Independence Day show on top of that.”
Gene Farmer, board member, clarified with Harrell that the Independence Day show will cost $25,000 with “lesser minutes.”
“That’s correct. It will be a little louder boom and a little higher projectile,” Harrell said. “Riverfest, they can’t do that because of the plants on the opposite side of the river and then going into the neighborhoods like that. They don’t want to jeopardize the possible explosion or fire. We do get a little better fireworks on Independence Day. The average show, if you go to a Smokies game, that show is about six minutes long. The average show is six to seven minutes so a 10-minute show is really above average, and we’re doing 20 at Riverfest. That’s a long show, a lot of fireworks.”
Tim Dixon, board member, said residents would enjoy a lengthy display for Riverfest.
“We’re trying to increase Riverfest because of the river traffic,” Harrell said. “We want to make it worth the boats’ time to come up the river. We’ve worked with (Tennessee Valley Authority) about slowing the water down from the dams so the boats won’t be carried off. That’s the purpose in trying to increase Riverfest. And we have more people. We have more of our local people there as well.
“… I would like to add that the demographics,” he added. “This satisfies a lot of people that never have the opportunity to get out of the community, and we serve a lot of the underprivileged that have the opportunity to see a great fireworks show.”
Don Campbell, board chairman, agreed the extended show was worth the extra dollars.
“I know that’s a lot of money, but most people in our city they really enjoy this,” Campbell said. “… And it brings a lot of people in here, and I’m not saying bring the people in here to make a lot of money or anything like that. I’m just saying it brings people from all areas of our city into our area. I’m not a big fireworks fan myself, to be honest with you. I could care less. But most people really like these fireworks, and they like the glamour that it brings. I think this is a good thing.”
In other news, LUB:
• Authorized an agreement with CTI Engineers Inc., for professional services to include a 24-inch waterline river crossing and water treatment plant expansion.
• Established natural gas rates effective Jan. 1 and Feb. 1.