Loudon Utilities Board voted April 27 to authorize Morgan Olson as an interruptible natural gas customer.
Morgan Olson has requested from LUB an “additional metered natural gas supply for future manufacturing purposes,” Ty Ross, LUB manager, wrote in the meeting’s agenda. Ross suggested the board approve a “new interruptible supply contract.”
The board has done something similar in the past with manufacturer Kimberly-Clark.
“If you will recall, a few months back, a few meetings back, where you approved a special agreement, a special rate for Kimberly-Clark,” Ross said. “That structure was created to cater to specific supply contract because Kimberly-Clark was such a large volume user. This agreement is more catered to Morgan Olson, which would be an intermediate user.”
In order to supply Kimberly-Clark, LUB had to find and acquire more gas beyond their pre-existing supply. Ross believes LUB will be able to accommodate Morgan Olson with gas from the existing supply.
“However, Morgan Olson will use more than the typical residential user,” Ross said. “Because of these volumes, they can cause price spikes in extreme weather months like January. We look to install this interruptible rate so that our gas users are not subsidizing this supply.”
The recommendation sparked questions from the board. Don Campbell, LUB chairman, asked if it could be considered a protection for residential customers.
Ross said this was exactly the purpose.
“How will we establish a rate on this? What will it refer to?” Bart Watson, LUB board member, said.
“The rate they will pay is the rate that they are paying now unless there is an event of interruption that has been declared,” Ross said. “Notice will be provided. Let’s just say for example that there’s a three-day weather drop below zero in the weather. Market gas prices typically spike during that time period. The spiking process would be passed along to the consumer that is signed up at an interruptible rate, which in this case would be Morgan Olson.”
Board members Gene Farmer and Watson motioned and seconded respectively, with the vote passing unanimously.
At the beginning of the meeting, Campbell recognized LUB employees who have been offering help to Hamilton County and Chattanooga after a storm left the area extremely damaged. After LUB sent members from Team A to help in Hamilton County for two days, they sent members from Team B to help in Chattanooga for two more days. Sending the teams follows the team rotation LUB has been following amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ross said he received nothing but words of praise about the crew members from Cleveland utility officials.
In other news, Loudon Utilities Board:
• Approved an amendment to the Green Power Providers Program Agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
• Approved an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority to continue participation in the Green Power Switch Program.
• Established natural gas rates effective in May.
