Loudon Utilities Board approved Monday the 2020-21 fiscal year capital and operating budgets.
The estimated project total for the gas department in the capital budget is about $9.4 million. New and notable projects include improvements to the operations center as discussed at the June workshop meeting.
The project is broken down into three phases totaling an estimated $2.3 million, with the first phase being improvements to the roof and insulation over the main operations center building.
Ty Ross, LUB manager, said he would like to “go ahead and make that project more concrete” so it could get started before cold weather months.
Phases two and three would come later and in “piecemeal” before the board to be voted on, he said.
LUB chairman Don Campbell and board member Bart Watson raised questions about the specifics of the project.
“Again, that’s a contract that will return to you and this board for a vote,” Ross said. “We just wanted to get it out there on the (capital improvement plan), so we could secure the proper procurements.”
Nicole Curtis, Loudon finance director and city recorder, said approving the budget did not approve the projects.
“This document … earmarks the cash for it,” she said. “… It’s just appropriating funds as the project moves forward. You would approve each item in that.”
The estimated project total for the sewer department is about $6.9 million. A notable project was presented by Larry Joe Dockery, LUB engineer, to update and redesign the sodium hypochlorite feed system in the wastewater plant. The redesign is estimated to cost $750,000. Dockery said benefits of the project include more efficient use of the plant’s facility.
The estimated project total for the water department is about $23 million. Some of these costs will be mitigated by the $10 million transfer of funds from the gas department approved by the board.
Ross hopes to include additional water pump stations at or near delivery points to the Tellico Village Property Owners Association, but the projects are being negotiated into a water billing rate.
The electric department currently has about $9 million worth of request projects waiting to be approved with planned disbursements through 2027. Planned disbursements in 2021 are about $1.8 million.
Board members Gene Farmer and Tim Dixon motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the capital budget, which passed unanimously.
The total operating budget for LUB is about $69.5 million, with $48.5 million in the electric fund, $7.3 million in the gas fund, $7.6 million in the water fund and $6 million in the sewer fund. Ross also announced a 1 percent pay increase for full-time employees.
Dixon and Farmer motioned and seconded respectively to approve the operating budget, which passed unanimously.
In other news, Loudon Utilities Board:
• Authorized a contract with Lee Utility Construction Inc., for waterline relocation under Mulberry Street.
• Adopted electrical rates effective Oct. 1.
• Amended pay classification for full-time employees.
• Established natural gas rates effective in July.
