Loudon Utilities Board approved May 26 a $10 million fund transfer from the natural gas department to the water department to pay for improvement projects.
Board members Bart Watson and Gene Farmer motioned and seconded, respectively, with the vote passing unanimously. LUB initially reviewed the issue at the May 11 workshop.
The list of projects is estimated at $27.2 million with the expansion of the water treatment plant using up most of the fund at $13.4 million.
Ty Ross, LUB manager, said $10 million will be transferred from the natural gas department to the water department by using the Loudon Industrial Development Board as a “conduit.”
Kris Frye, city attorney, said the contribution amount would only be “transferred as needed.” As invoices for the projects come to LUB, the separate fund will be used for payment.
“At no point will the IDB have discretion on how these funds are used on anything other than improvements and expansions,” Frye said. “If the $10 million is not allocated completely then the funds will go back to the natural gas department.”
Farmer asked if the $10 million would be moved up front.
“No, you’re authorizing expenditures of up to $10 million to be spent on a list of projects to be publicly bid and contracted for and sent back to you,” Ross said.
Watson was concerned that by approving the transfer of funds LUB would also be approving all of the projects listed.
Ross assured him each project would come before the board to be bid, contracted and approved before moving on with construction. Farmer asked Ross why it was a mandate LUB had to use the board in the process.
Ross said the mandate did not explicitly state to use IDB as the conduit, but the IDB was decided to be the best choice because it was “close to home,” whereas the Loudon County Economic Development Agency was made up of appointees from other cities.
“The statute requires the use of an economic development agency to be the conduit for this type of contribution, and it be up to the IDB as well to agree to the terms of this agreement,” Frye said. “If they’re not willing to serve as a partner on this, then it will come back to us, but as it stands, they are the best vehicle we have in the city of Loudon to partner with on this.”
For now, smaller projects will take precedent, while the water treatment plant expansion will be held off. Ross is waiting to see if money from the CARES Act can be used to cut the cost of the expansion in half.
The board also approved water rate increases through Jan. 1, 2023, that will help pay for improvement projects. Residents will see water bills increase as customers contribute a higher percentage of costs.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, customers will pay 72 percent instead of 65 percent. That rate will increase to 79 percent Jan. 1, 2022, and 85 percent Jan. 1, 2023.
For example, in July a residential customer in Loudon on average would pay a monthly charge of $11. In January 2021, that same customer would pay a $13.52 monthly charge. By January 2023, the amount would increase to $18.56 monthly.
In other news, Loudon Utilities Board:
• Approved to maintain the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System Rate contribution levels as the previous fiscal year.
• Established the natural gas rates for June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.