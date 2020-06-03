Loudon City Council established May 26 a benefits advisory committee.
The committee will explore recommendations and consider options for Loudon’s current employee benefits package and look for ways to assure adequate funding.
The action comes after “two years of disagreement over how to move forward with our benefit plan,” Ty Ross, Loudon city manager, said.
The committee is to be comprised of city employees and residents.
“No. 1, just to learn who we are and what we do from a historical perspective,” Ross said of the committee’s role. “Then also to understand the current market and how our long-term plan interacts with that current market. Last but not least, have an actuary do some projections of our current plan and what that cost would be in the future.”
The committee would make recommendations to council, which would still be the approving body of any changes, Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said.
Councilwoman Tammi Bivens and Councilman Johnny James motioned and seconded, respectively, to establish the committee, which passed unanimously.
Bivens was concerned the committee might delay council's decisions and take longer to agree on a plan.
“I think that’s been our shortfall in previous years is it just seems like it’s last minute, and then we’re forced to vote on it,” she said.
Ross said the committee can accomplish what it needs to by August.
Bivens asked Ross to address the deadline in the resolution that establishes the committee so members can be held accountable to the deadline.
“I wouldn’t advise attaching a date to it yet,” Ross said. “Because of the ebb and flow of the fiscal cycle … August might be doable, but we might not assign that to it just yet. I am 100 percent in favor of having it align with our fiscal budget … where we are right now in this time of year.”
Ross said the committee will look at the “cadence” of the renewal of the benefit cycle to find the best dates to provide council with recommendations.
City council also looked at appointments to the committee.
Ross’ recommendations were Tim Dixon, Gene Farmer, Bill Geames, James Webb, Clay Townson, Aubrey Cagle, John Franklin and Jim Thomason.
Everyone on the list volunteered except for Thomason, Ross said. Thomason is a certified public accountant who impressed Ross.
James said he did not approve of Franklin’s recommendation due to personal issues.
Councilman Tim Brewster requested council vote on each member individually.
All recommendations except Franklin were unanimously approved. Franklin was "no" on a 4-1 vote, with Harris casting a "yes." Council will look for a new recommendation.
In other news, Loudon City Council:
• Approved to maintain the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System Rate contribution levels as the previous fiscal year.
