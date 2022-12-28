Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5150 presented awards to Loudon County teachers and students Dec. 5 at the Huff Memorial Building in Loudon.
The awards, which are part of a national VFW program, are given each year to middle and high school students to promote a sense of patriotism in American youth. Local winners earned certificates, medals and cash prizes.
This year nearly 200 entries from middle-schoolers at four schools were submitted for the Patriot’s Pen award, four times as many as last year. Because of the number and high quality of essays, first-, second- and third-place winners were selected.
The high school Voice of Democracy award also set participation records.
Teacher of the Year is presented to an educator who passionately promotes citizenship and community involvement using innovative ideas and approaches. Last year’s Post 5150 winner, Sharron Smith, went on to win district and state competitions.
The 2022 winners of the Patriot’s Pen for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students included:
• Norah Mercer, North Middle School, first place.
• Karlee Meyers, Greenback School, second place.
• Cooper Hinkel, Philadelphia Elementary School, third place.
The assignment was to compose a 300-500 word essay describing, “My Pledge to Veterans.” Each of the essays was judged by a committee on factors including a thorough knowledge of the theme and demonstrated extensive research.
“The winners stood out because they did research and identified the challenges faced by vets and ways to address those challenges,” Post 5150 Senior Vice Commander Dennis Day said.
The Voice of Democracy award for high-schoolers was awarded to Ethan Oody of Loudon High School. Oody had to submit a 3-5 minute recorded reading on the theme, “Why is the Veteran Important?” He was judged on originality, imagination, human interest, organization and public speaking.
Points made in the speech had to be fully developed and transition smoothly from one idea to another. The speech or reading submitted by video had to be clear and credible.
Of the 14 essays, Oody’s stood out because of his vocal presentation, which was well-rehearsed and delivered, Day said.
Teacher of the Year went to Susan Brown of Loudon Elementary School. Brown served 24 years in law enforcement before deciding to become a teacher.
Candidates for the award were nominated by peers, supervisors, friends or family and were judged on encouragement of students to be good citizens by being a model of citizenship and community involvement.
Brown utilized new ideas, tools, resources and approaches in the classroom. She demonstrated an effort to stimulate students and an ability to identify and utilize new and exceptional resources to fund, facilitate and provide materials for her classroom, according to judges.
Brown explained to judges how she teaches respectful, responsible and helpful citizenship in all subjects and how she uses innovation and local resources to ensure students receive the best education possible.
“She wanted to teach them not to make the same mistakes and to steer the kids in the right direction,” Day said.