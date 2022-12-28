Loudon City Council revised Dec. 19 the process for bidding on mowing contracts, which will go out in January, and appointed council members to committee assignments.
Existing mowing sites are being expanded, requiring new contracts. The current two-year contracts will be changed to three years.
Mayor Jeff Harris said he hoped extending by a year would make the contracts more attractive for companies required to purchase equipment and hire staff.
Eight sites are mowed by contractors, including parks, athletic fields, municipal property at the Centre 75 Business Park and in front of the fire and police stations.
A downtown site will be removed from the list after the area near the river is turned over in March to Dover Signature Properties.
Mark Harrell, director of maintenance, parks and recreation, suggested the areas be mowed once a week, except for ball fields that should be mowed twice per week.
A new plan breaks the eight sites into three zones so smaller contractors would have the opportunity to bid for a single zone. Harris said zones would be designated A, B and C.
Harrell said it would would be easier to deal with three individual contractors instead of eight but emphasized the new process would not preclude one contractor from bidding on all three zones.
Travis Hollow, city contractor, said he thought the three-year contracts were better but asked that past experience and performance be factored into selections in addition to the lowest bid.
Harris also announced appointments and recommendations for various committees and commissions. Appointments by the mayor can be made without confirmation but must be approved by council.
Tim Dixon was appointed vice mayor and a member of the City of Loudon Regional Planning Commission. David Meers, formerly a member of Loudon County Commission representing Loudon, was also appointed to the planning commission.
Councilman James “Bear” Webb was appointed to the Historic Zoning Commission, while Eddie Ratledge was named to the Loudon Housing Authority.
Councilman John Cardwell was appointed to the Loudon County Visitors Bureau and recommended for Loudon Utility Board. City Manager Ty Ross will serve on the board of the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce. Councilman Eric Newman was named to the Recreation Advisory Commission.
In other business, council approved abandoning an unopened roadway and right of way on Hackberry Street for the Lakeshore Loudon Development. A title survey connected with the development disclosed several areas that needed to be cleared, including portions of unopened sections on Gay Street and a nearby abandoned sewer pump easement.
Several resolutions were passed, including the fifth change order for the Queener Road project at a cost of about $337,807, of which the city will pay $34,000, and $39,000 for stormwater drainage repairs adjacent to Clyde and Grove streets.
The city accepted a $1.1 million grant from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for water and wastewater improvements, as well as a $1.125 million grant for multimodal access that will be used to build a sidewalk on Mulberry Street. The 90/10 sidewalk grant will require a city investment of $125,000.