Loudon City Council again Monday considered splitting the roles of Loudon Utilities Board manager and city manager Ty Ross.
Councilman Tim Brewster requested the item be put on the agenda for discussion at the city’s workshop, Ross said.
Council is expecting Loudon County Commission to request $60,000 more in the upcoming budget for a planning services agreement with the city. Loudon now pays the county $25,000.
Brewster said instead of paying $85,000 for planning services, council should split the roles of city manager and utility manager and make the city manager the city planner as well. He said there is “no way” one person can perform the roles of city manager, utility manager and city planner effectively.
Council last discussed the possibility in February.
“I did inquire with (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) as to what qualifications would be required for me to perform these services, and I was told that there were none other than eight hours of training per year,” Ross said. “I asked if there was a requirement to be certified with the American Planning Association and MTAS said, ‘No.’ … I would counter Mr. Brewster’s proposal that we keep the budget as is, and I simply perform the services with a management team. I’d be given the freedom to allocate the $25,000 as I see fit in the fulfillment of those responsibilities for planning services.”
Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris supported Ross’ recommendation.
Brewster remained adamant in his belief Ross could not handle the three positions because “it’s just too many variables in there that won’t work.” He requested Harris put it on the agenda for June’s regular meeting to vote on splitting the position.
Councilwoman Tammi Bivens requested formal proposals for each option.
Nicole Curtis, city recorder, agreed the decision should be thoroughly “mapped out,” but warned council that separating the positions is not as simple as it seems because the “organization structure is interwoven” and the closeness between the utilities and council has “proven to be very beneficial.”
Brewster questioned how splitting the position would change the structure.
“Because I serve as city recorder and for the utilities,” Curtis said. “Who do I report to? Director of support service serves both the city and utilities. Who does that person report to? Have you ever worked for two bosses at the same time? Who do you serve? That would be my question.”
Curtis said earlier in the year Ross made it so LUB and city council had to approve plats as well as Loudon Regional Planning Commission. She believes it would be easier if developers had one point of contact.
She said there was less opportunity for miscommunication and issues to be overlooked.
Harris suggested trying the joined positions temporarily to see how it goes and evaluating effectiveness later.
“We’re talking about the coordination of the zoning ordinances and approval of plats,” Ross said. “If this stayed with the county for the next 20 years, every plat would be brought to me anyway. … I think this is wasteful. I think it’s a poor use of taxpayer dollars. I think it boils down to personalities. I don’t think there’s any business judgment or leadership going on here. … I think it would be prudent to wait 60 to 90 days to make a decision like this.”
Harris again agreed.
“Folks, if you want this town to run through (Brewster’s) back pocket, continue down the path he sets before you,” Ross said. “I run a collaborative organization. We have department heads that work in unison. I am no dictator. To be couched that way, as me consolidating power, I take great offense to, because I take a great amount of pride in serving this organization through the ethical cannons of (International City/County Management Association).”
