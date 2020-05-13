Loudon City Council discussed at length Monday a new paving project that would see almost every street in the city repaved.
Ellis Scruggs, Loudon Public Works director, and Ryan Blake, WK Dickson & Co. Inc. vice president, prepared a packet highlighting all of the roads to paved and presented it to council.
“This year we paved Commerce, we paved Carter Street, we paved Carding Machine and we paved Board Avenue,” Ty Ross, city manager, said. “The question being who’s next and in what order? So this is a potential solution to just pave all the streets minus state route streets and state aid eligible streets. We would pull those out to try to get the 80/20 deals in the future.”
According to a document provided at the workshop, 26.5 miles of Loudon roads were covered.
“The methodology behind (choosing the streets) was basically looking at the condition of the streets,” Scruggs said. “It’s probably easier to go over the streets that were not included, because it’s a very excessive list of streets that are included in this packet. The ones I excluded are Tennessee National, Sweetwater Creek, Lighthouse Point, Hampton Place, Creekwood, Lakeview Drive, Hillview and Hilldale. The reason I excluded those was mainly the condition of those roads. I just couldn’t see spending good money on those roads when they’re in close to perfect condition.”
Councilman Tim Brewster was worried about the infrastructure of the proposed roads.
“We’ve been talking about this for a couple years now,” he said. “Have any of these streets been evaluated like we talked about by the utilities? Do they need any infrastructure upgrades like sewer?”
Ross said Loudon Utilities Board is working closely on the project to ensure proper paving.
“Suffice to say, not all of these roads will be paved at once,” Ross said. “They will be part of the paving plan. They will be funded by financing. Certain roads, for example, Smokey Drive, there will be a delay some two or three years out while we replace the pipes that are underneath it first.”
Councilman Johnny James raised concerns about future replacements and the possibility of running into financial issues.
“I could foresee a problem with that,” James said. “What’s the normal life of a paved road? Twenty to 30 years? Twenty to 30 years from now, every one of them will need it again at the same time. Can we not stagger that some way that we won’t be impacted again the same way we are today?”
Scruggs said the paving plan is simply a step in the right direction and future action will be inevitable.
“This will be a two- to three-season project to get everything paved,” he said. “That point going forward, you can create something like a paving schedule. I think we’re so far behind at this point that’s what got us in the condition that we’re in. Fifteen to 20 years down the road, you start your own schedule, and let’s say every year you have a set of roads you pave going forward. We’re just trying to get caught up to a baseline, starting over.”
Nicole Curtis, Loudon finance director, tried easing concerns about paving project costs when discussing the budget with council.
“We’ve talked about borrowing $4 million,” she said. “With Rural Development, we can get that at 1.87 percent interest rate, which you’re not going to get much cheaper anywhere. … The city is in a position to do this project and do it successfully. … One other point that was mentioned, council member James, you made a great point about the life of the roads being 20 to 30 years. When we first looked at this project, at the debt service, we were advertising this payback over 30 years, but these numbers are payback in 20 years. It would be paid back in full in 20 years, and we all know that roads wear out at different rates depending on how much traffic is on them and so forth.”
