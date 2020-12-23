Temperatures in the 30s didn’t stop the community Saturday night from attending the annual Loudon Christmas parade along Mulberry Street.
Mark Harrell, Loudon Parks and Recreation Department director, said there was initially concern if a parade could be held as COVID-19 positive cases spiked. City officials hoped being outside would help.
“We thought up to the last minute but you can see the investment,” Harrell said. “We had people who had such a huge investment in their floats and in an activity that what were they going to do with them, it’s a one-time-of-the-year thing. We felt like people would use their common sense to social distance and wear masks.”
City officials led the parade and stopped at four designated locations along the route to hand out face masks.
“You hope that these masks are not only used tonight, but folks will take these masks home and take advantage of the opportunity,” Harrell said. “Masks are the thing to do, that’s what we’ve been told that will defeat these things. These masks are washable. They can reuse them until we get this thing under control.”
Harrell estimated participation in the parade was down about 40%. This year’s theme was “I’ll be home for Christmas,” and the top three parade floats received a cash prize.
“I wish we could have Christmas every day, but it’s the day that everybody feels good about themselves, the week before Christmas, and people just want to get out and have a good time,” he said. “No matter what’s going on in the world, we still feel like we need to get out and have a good time and love one another.”
Claudia Wilkerson helped her family prepare a float for the first time. Although new to participating, she has viewed the parade with her family in the past.
Wilkerson decided to take a different approach this year due to COVID-19.
“We’ve always came to the Christmas parade but never did the parade for Christmas,” Wilkerson said. “We didn’t want to be out in the crowd this year because of COVID.”
Her children were involved in the Halloween parade. They liked it enough to want to come back for another opportunity to participate.
She considered Saturday “good family fun.”
“It’s a great opportunity,” Wilkerson said. “They would rather throw candy than receive candy, I think.”
Brian Kelch of the Loudon Quarterback Club and others participated with the four football teams and cheerleaders as a way to honor their season.
“All of our teams had such a good year and we didn’t want them to miss out on it,” Kelch said. “We had lot of the parents that wanted to be a part of it and didn’t want their kids to miss the experience to celebrate the good year that they had because with everything being crazy, they need some normalcy and all the kids love being in the Christmas parade. They worked hard to get through this year and we had a really good year with all of our teams.”
He said the parade was a way to get together, have a good time and forget about what’s going on in the world.
Katie Helms got her bag pipes ready for Christmas carols, which aside from playing at a local assisted living center was a first for her in Loudon.
“Last year we did five parades, different little towns, but we didn’t do Loudon,” Helms said. “We said were going to do Loudon next year, and that’s this year, and all the rest of parades have been canceled so I said I can’t miss Loudon. It’s a nice little town. I like this town.”