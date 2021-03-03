Loudon native heads Ga. Tech program

Loudon native Amy W. Corn was recently selected by Georgia Tech Professional Education as academic program director of the Financial Technology professional education and training program.
A 1984 Loudon High School graduate, Corn is a 1988 University of Tennessee in Knoxville alumnus. She still has family in Loudon.
The program is integral to a FinTech initiative between Georgia and the Board of Regents University System of Georgia to develop career pathways in the growing industry.
The FinTech industry is a significant economic driver for the state, with more than 70% of the world’s payments processed through a Georgia company. Georgia is also home to several of the largest asset management, capital markets and insurance companies in the world.
As the home for 170 FinTech companies that generate more than $70 billion in revenues annually, Atlanta is poised as a global hub.
“The financial services industry in the past is vastly different from its needs for the future,” Corn said. “In the last year alone, the technological demands of the digital economy have shifted dramatically and the need for adaptation is stronger than ever. Professional education that adapts to the pace of change will bolster the ability for workers and corporations alike to innovate and transform.”
Corn has 25 years of progressive leadership in FinTech and telecommunications. Her work has focused on defining and implementing core strategic capabilities amid industry disruption and transformation. From design and oversight of a global brand refresh to developing a standard operating model, she is adept at identifying transformational strategies and operationalizing program growth.
As the founder and CEO of the AWC Strategy Group, Corn specializes in strategic business planning utilizing expertise grounded in managing change. She most recently served as the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Global Payments Inc., a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions. Corn holds a Bachelor of Science in communications from UT and is a member of the university’s College of Communication and Information Board of Visitors.
“For a professional education program to provide long-term impact, it is essential to leverage the insight of someone who understands the ecosystem and key factors at play inside that particular industry,” Nelson Baker, Georgia Tech dean, said. “Amy not only possesses deep expertise, but also a strong historical understanding of the change the FinTech industry has experienced over the past few decades. This balanced with an intrinsic drive for partnership and collaboration will be crucial for the professional education aspects of this statewide initiative.”
As the global campus and lifetime education arm of the Georgia Institute of Technology, GTPE offers professional development courses, certificate programs and online master’s degrees in STEM and business fields worldwide.
Corn plans to craft a program that aligns with the evolving needs of the FinTech ecosystem while tapping into Georgia Tech’s STEM expertise as a top-ranked research institution. She will oversee the creation, development, implementation and sustainability of the new professional education program. She began her new role Jan. 1.