A Loudon man was arrested Friday for sexual exploitation of a minor after a concerned father took evidence to officers.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jamie Pistole was dispatched to a home on Bon Street where he met the father of a 15-year-old who had been receiving sexually explicit messages from Charles Henry Green, 51, on social media. The girl’s grandfather saw where Green had commented on the girl’s social media post and told her father Green was “not a good person to be commenting on her posts,” Pistole wrote in a report.
The girl’s father then saw private messages through Facebook Messenger between his daughter and Green. Green had asked the girl to come to his house on Cave Creek Road and said he wanted to meet her. The girl told Green she couldn’t drive and was only 15 years old and in school. Green told her if she would meet him, he would want to have sex with her, according to a report.
Green also asked the girl about her underwear and what size bra she wore. He told her he would wear clothes “that could be taken off in a sexual manner.” He made several other lewd comments about clothing to the girl, Pistole wrote in a report.
Green was charged with solicitation of a minor and released on $100,000 bond.
Teen sets up muggingA Lenoir City teen was arrested Sunday after arranging for a man up to be mugged.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jordan Samuels was dispatched to Lenoir City Park on Sunday in reference to a stolen 2014 Jeep Patriot. The owner of the vehicle told Samuels not only was his car stolen by four males, but officers should be on the look out for a white Kia with two females, according to a report.
Samuels found the white Kia heading toward the Casa de Lago subdivision and stopped it at the entrance. Kayley Renee Marcum, 18, was driving with a 15-year-old girl in the passenger seat. Samuels asked the girls to sit in the back of his patrol vehicle for further investigation so they wouldn’t be out in the cold, Samuels wrote in a report.
While Samuels spoke to the girls, other officers located the Jeep Patriot in Lakeview Cemetery. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office K9 units tracked the vehicle in the Casa de Lago subdivision but were unable to locate the men.
The owner of the Jeep Patriot said he was texting Marcum to make plans to hang out. The two knew each other from going to school together in the past. He said they met in the park and Marcum was sitting in her white Kia. He parked close to Marcum where she then entered the car. Marcum locked all the doors, which alarmed him. He looked around and saw four unfamiliar men surround his Jeep, Pistole wrote in a report.
Marcum unlocked the doors, and one of the men pulled him out. All four men punched, kicked and slammed him to the ground. Marcum told him, “Give them all your stuff.” The man reported his phone and credit cards were taken along with his Jeep.
Texts between Marcum and another man show there was a plan to rob the victim, according to a report.
Marcum was charged with robbery and held without bond.
Oct. 26
• Zachary Holland Batsford, 27, Knoxville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and held on $32,500 bond.
• Terry Don Benefield, 42, Niota, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Alice Joanne Jackson, 28, homeless, was charged with violation of probation and capias-criminal court and held on $10,000 bond.
• John Henry Melson Jr., 52, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
Oct. 27
• Dusty Ray Atkins, 34, Loudon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $1,000 bond.
• David Elmer Bell, 28, Harriman, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $15,000 bond.
• Jerome Lynn Brandon, 37, Kingston, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $1,000 bond.
• Mary Margaret Goddard, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $10,500 bond.
• Arless John Morgan III, 41, Rockwood, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two juvenile court attachments and held on $38,077 bond.
• Christopher Neil Parsons, 48, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $3,500 bond.
• Dorothy Evans Payne, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with contempt of court and held on $11,000 bond.
• Jarvis Darrell Payne, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $1,100 bond.
• Justin Hunter Plummer, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and held on $5,000 bond.
• Teresa Elaine Sartin, 60, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $20,000 bond.
• Kayla Nicole Smallen, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $7,500 bond.
• Kodi Austin Vaulton, 23, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Verona Jennifer Youngblood, 47, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, simple possession/casual exchange and violation of probation and held on $11,000 bond.
Oct. 28
• Chaison R. Chambers, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $4,000 bond.
• Jennifer Suzzanna Helton, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of community corrections and capias-general sessions and released on $12,000 bond.
• Michael Eugene Johnson, 26, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Mark Richard King, 56, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,500 bond.
• John Robert Lee, 27, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Stephen Raymond Lewis, 35, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $4,000 bond.
• Paul Daniel McNally, 41, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Dawn Marie Powell, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Robert Randall Swain, 55, Maryville, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $30,000 bond.
• Umar Jermaine Tate Jr., 23, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
Oct. 29
• Daniel Blake Akins, 35, Loudon, was charged with aggravated burglary and assault and released on $6,000 bond.
• Dallas Steven Graham, 43, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Espinoza Gonzalez Guillermo, 28, Loudon, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Tina Louise Raulston, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Shane Jonathan Ward, 38, Vonore, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $10,000 bond.
• Ashley Rhianna Wilson, 30, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and criminal impersonation and held on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 30
• Emilio Michael Ortiz, 59, Lenoir City, was charged with solicitation of a minor and held on $100,000 bond.
• Reger Mohamad Nazmi, 21, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $9,000 bond.
• Anthony Dusty Phillips, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Roy Austin Oller, 23, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and released on $5,000 bond.
• Larry Dewayne Trueblood Sr., 48, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and violation of bond restriction and held without bond.
• Ashley Lyn Shaver, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Robert Wayne Lindsey, 53, Sweetwater, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $2,000 bond.
• Justin Dean Sexton, 23, Rockwood, was charged with criminal impersonation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Donald Kay Bridge, 68, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released without bond.
• Jason Michael Jeffers, 37, Maynardville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Codee Rhea Weaver, 32, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $4,000 bond.
Oct. 31
• Larry Scott Dockery, 45, Louisville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $17,500 bond.
• David Michael Joseph Jr., 35, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $1,500 bond.
Nov. 1
• Brayan Juan Figueroa Cifuentes, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license and held on $1,000 bond.
• Amel Joceling Lopez Ocegueda, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license and failure to appear and released on $5,000 bond.
• Becky Juanita Viars, 50, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brent Thomas Alexander Richardson, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.