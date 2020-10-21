A Loudon man was arrested Oct. 12 after interfering with a 911 call and preventing a woman from leaving.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jason Arden arrived at a home on Finley Drive in response to a domestic assault call where he met a woman and Kardean Jerell Brewster, 28. The pair were arguing that morning, and she attempted to call 911.
Brewster took her phone and ignored the call back from dispatch, Arden wrote in a report.
According to the woman, Brewster dragged her from the parking lot into the bedroom where a physical altercation ensued. Arden observed a large bruise on the woman’s arm consistent with a closed fist impact and small bruises on her lower legs. The woman told Arden she was kept against her will in the bedroom until she was given an opportunity to escape, Arden wrote in a report.
Brewster told Arden the argument began because the woman accused him of having another person in the home without her knowledge. Brewster said the woman became “irrational and belligerent” and walked into the parking lot, so he pulled her back inside the home to avoid the neighbors calling the police. Brewster told Arden the bruises on the woman were from “consensual sexual acts between them earlier in the week,” Arden wrote in a report.
Brewster was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor, false imprisonment and interfering with a 911 emergency call and released on $3,000 bond.
Man leads LPD on foot chaseA Sweetwater man was arrested Oct. 13 after evading arrest for outstanding warrants.
Loudon Police Officer Christopher Law was dispatched to a home on Main Street for a possible vandalism. The victim had been having “issues” with Richard Alexander Perry, 40, and another woman at her residence.
Law knew of Perry and his two active warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, Law wrote in a report.
Law found Perry at the residence with a large hunting knife on him and several knives around him on the bed. Law withdrew his taser and told Perry to turn around and walk toward him. Perry told Law he had defecated on himself.
After allowing Perry to change his clothes, he stated he had coronavirus symptoms and somebody else in the house had tested positive for COVID-19. After Law retrieved his protection equipment from his vehicle, he learned Perry was lying about the positive COVID-19 test, according to a report.
Perry fled on foot and dove into the Legion Park Pond. Perry made it to the tunnel in the pond and crawled through it. Law attempted to stop him at the tunnel exit at Poplar and Ferry streets. Perry tried to go back into the tunnel, but Law deployed his taser.
Perry was charged with evading arrest and assisting other agency and held on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 12• Teri A. Dunham, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Luis Norberto Garcia, 29, Lenoir City, was charged as a fugitive from justice and released without bond.
• Cody Will Harper, 32, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Danielle Ellen Hatley, 55, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,500 bond.
• Whitney Lorig, 20, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $4,000 bond.
• Johnathan Shadrick Titlow, 36, Greenback, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $26,000 bond.
Oct. 13
• Michael James Barnes, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Garrison McKinley Brackins, 19, Sevierville, was charged with manufacture, sale, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and released on $30,000 bond.
• Jeremiah Charles Burchfield, 45, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Michael James Colegrove, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,500 bond.
• Samuel James Colyer, 28, Kingston, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $6,000 bond.
• Larry Wayne Darby, 18, Sevierville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and released on $30,000 bond.
• Norman Joseph Lee, 37, Gaithersburg, Md., was charged with driving under the influence and held on $4,000 bond.
• Tommy L. Lynch, 39, Rockford, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Kenneth Allen Shackelford, 53, Maryville, was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, vandalism, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of accident with property damage and resisting arrest and held on $78,500 bond.
• Larry Dewayne Trueblood Sr., 48, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property, aggravated assault and burglary of a motor vehicle and held on $10,000 bond.
Oct. 14• Cody Eugene Cox, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, vandalism, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $9,000 bond.
• Ted Dustin Hamilton, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and two counts of violation of probation and held on $3,500 bond.
• Rose Anna Lambert, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and held on $3,000 bond.
• John Robert Lee, 27, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and released on $7,000 bond.
• Whitney Amanda Lynn, 36, Philadelphia, was charged with altering, falsifying or forging an automobile title, theft of property, criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $10,000 bond.
• Larry Joe McNabb, 50, Sweetwater, was charged driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jesse Andrew Moser, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Gordon Dale Narmore, 40, Philadelphia, was charged with two counts of violation of order of protection and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $12,000 bond.
• Randall Chase Spurgeon, 24, Sweetwater, was charged with theft of property and resisting arrest and held on $4,000 bond.
Oct. 15• Reggie Isaac Brown, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kenneth Anthony Colandro, 43, Kingston, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Franklin Harrison Major, 38, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license and criminal impersonation and held on $24,000 bond.
• Melanie Lynn Martin, 54, Harriman, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of property valued under $1,000 and released on $2,000 bond.
• Matthew Nathaniel Nowlin, 35, Madisonville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule IV substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule III substance and possession of a Schedule V substance and released on $30,000 bond.
• Joshua Eugene Roberts, 33, Maryville, was charged with theft of property and released on $10,000 bond.
Oct. 16• Bradley Jay Clowers, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Steven John Gillham, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-felony and released on $10,000 bond.
• Joey Edward Hamilton, 45, Maryville, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, possession of a Schedule III substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $24,500 bond.
• Christopher Alvis Hixson, 47, Birchwood, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $13,500 bond.
• Angela Michelle Major, 33, homeless, was charged with possession with drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $6,000 bond.
• Theresa Michelle Stinnett, 32, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Joshua Todd Webb, 44, Crossville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $7,500 bond.
• Christopher Dell Winder, 31, Dandridge, was charged with violation of probation and theft under $1,000 and held on $2,000 bond.
• Adam Keith Winters, 47, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $8,000 bond.
Oct. 17
• Billy Wayne Capps, 45, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Danny Kevin Chavis, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Jimmie Wayne Davis, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Jessica Nicole Hamilton, 36, Maryville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $2,000 bond.
• Scott Michael Latour, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• John Robert Lee, 27, Philadelphia, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Cynthia Della Stewart, 61, Cleveland, was charged with three counts of simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and released on $8,000 bond.
• Shawn Edward Williams, 32, Dayton, was charged with false reports and statements and held without bond.
Oct. 18
• James Irvin Barnt, 37, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Isaiah Jordan Christian, 23, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
• Isaac Hunter Pennington, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with three counts of domestic assault-misdemeanor, resisting arrest and vandalism and held without bond.
• Susan Fox Wilkerson, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• T.J. Wilkerson, 59, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and introducing contraband into a penal institute and held on $16,000 bond.