A Loudon man racked up a list of charges after a head-on wreck Saturday.
Loudon Police Sgt. Bill Evans called Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy J.C. Schultz and informed him about the wreck. When Schultz arrived, Kevin Edward Cress was in custody in the back seat of Cpl. Sam Harrison’s cruiser.
At the scene was a silver Volkswagen Passat off the roadway and a white Chevrolet Malibu “approximately one-fourth mile up the roadway,” Schultz wrote in a report.
“Officer Harrison stated that Mr. Cress had struck another vehicle head on, stopped, then fled the scene going approximately one-fourth mile until his white Chevrolet Malibu failed mechanically,” Schultz wrote in a report. “He then got out and attempted to flee on foot.”
Schultz knew Cress was a habitual motor offender with a revoked license.
“There was a three-fourths empty bottle of Jim Evans whiskey and three empty Busch beer cans in the passenger seat,” Schultz wrote in a report. “Mr. Cress could not produce any proof of insurance, and refused to perform any field sobriety tasks. Dispatch advised he had a warrant for driving on revoked, and his license was revoked for DUI.”
Cress complained of chest pain and was transported to Fort Loudoun Medical Center where he was cleared medically and transported to Loudon County Jail.
Cress, 37, was charged with failure to appear, driving under the influence, evading arrest, no insurance, leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving on revoked/suspended license and held on $1,000 bond.
Officers respond to call of loose cowsLCSO Deputy Cody Bengel responded to a call Sunday from a woman complaining about Jimmie Author Haynes’ cows being in her yard.
Bengel observed “15-20” cows in the woman’s yard. Dispatch informed Bengel it was “the seventh time this year that deputies responded to this address for cows out,” Bengel wrote in a report. Haynes was contacted and said he would respond to the scene. After more than an hour of waiting, Haynes had not arrived.
“I left the scene and I made contact with a blue Lexus on Old Sugarlimb Road,” Bengel wrote in a report. “It was stopped in the middle of the road with his hazard lights on. ... I approached the vehicle and made contact with the subject who was identified as Jimmie Haynes. I could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person and observed an open wine bottle in the passenger seat.”
Bengel asked Haynes to step out of the vehicle. Haynes claimed he could barely walk due to a broken back.
“Haynes admitted to drinking wine, taking Seroquel and some other type of medication earlier today,” Bengel wrote in a report. “After an inventory of the vehicle, deputies found one open bottle of wine, two empty bottles of wine and three empty beer cans.”
Haynes, 71, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
April 27
• Austin William Scott, 18, Kingston, was charged with disorderly conduct and released on $1,000 bond.
April 28
• Serafin Saenz Herrera, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Wayne Lindsey, 53, Sweetwater, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
April 29
• Robert Wayne Lindsey, 53, Sweetwater, was charged with assault and resisting arrest and held on $5,000 bond.
• Norma Lee Ray, 68, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
April 30
• Cody Michael Chastain, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property over $10,000 but less than $60,000 and held on $25,000 bond.
• Cynthia Young Pesce, 60, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and held on $1,500 bond.
May 1
• Daniel Castro Frutos, 23, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Daniel Chase Hardin, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated robbery and held without bond.
May 2
• Charles Matthew James, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• David Michael Roberts, 50, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and assisting other agency and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ryan Edgar Schacher, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule II substance and released on $2,000 bond.
• Melody Leann Wiggins, 40, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
May 3
• Joseph Lee Goins, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-felony and held without bond.
