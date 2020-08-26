Loudon firefighters earn training awards

Two Loudon firefighters recently received the highest level of fire officer training available in Tennessee.
Loudon Fire Department Capt. Andy Disney and Battalion Chief Mark Harvey completed certifications July 24 for Fire Officer IV. The instruction taught the men how to deal with large and multi-jurisdictional incidents as well as budgeting and developing programs for the department.
During the course, students are assigned 13 practicals, which are activities involving the firefighter’s department that require extensive research. Each practical takes 10-15 hours to complete, Harvey said.
“A lot of data, a lot of statistics, a lot of information they’re asking to get pulled from, and it’s more department-specific stuff,” Disney said. “So it’s not just an across-the-board deal. You have to go get numbers from your municipality or whoever and plug them in and write the activity up as you really would in your department.”
Disney and Harvey also completed 40 hours of classroom work, a 100-question test and a PowerPoint presentation describing a program they would like to see brought to their department. Harvey’s PowerPoint dealt with firefighter fitness and diet.
“My PowerPoint dealt with the atmosphere out in the bay areas as far as truck checks and exhaust and engines and the effect on us,” Disney said. “A lot of departments have systems that pull the exhaust out of the bays and make it a safer work area for the employees. Of course, cancer is heavily diagnosed in the fire service. We deal with so many chemicals and smoke and everything that are known carcinogens. So we’ve applied for a grant to get the system installed in our bays so we’re not breathing in so much exhaust.”
Achieving Fire Officer IV is not easy.
“There are four levels,” Mike Brubaker, Loudon fire chief, said. “Officer I and II, there are quite a few of them, and then you get to Officer III and IV and the extensive work and research. I think there are 150 Fire Officer III in the state, and then Fire Officer IV there’s about 75. There’s a total of 30,000 certified firefighters in the state counting volunteers.”
Disney and Harvey join Brubaker and Capt. Bill Geames with the distinction.
“To brag on our chief, he’s very proactive in training and community service and community education,” Harvey said. “You know, he will push us. He’s pushed us year after year to reach the highest level that we can get, and right now this is the highest level in the state of Tennessee.”
Disney said support from the city was vital.
“Chief has provided us with this training and stuff, but it does fall back on city leaders and the city, too, being supportive of us in the fire service,” he said. “Without their support we wouldn’t be able to afford this training and do this. So having the city behind us, being proactive on education and preparing us, we’re very thankful for the city being behind us and supportive of the fire department.”
Disney has 16 years on the job. Harvey boasts 29 years.
“I got in the fire service when I was about 25 and fell in love with it,” Harvey said. “It’s a wonderful brotherhood. We are family, our community. We get to help on not so good of days for other people. We get to help calm them down in a bad situation. You know it’s a wonderful job. Some people more or less call it a calling not a job.”